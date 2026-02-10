Nigeria: Visa Overstay By Nigerians Limits Opportunities for Others - U.S. Mission

The United States Mission in Nigeria has warned that visa overstays by Nigerian travellers could negatively impact visa opportunities for other citizens, stressing that non-compliance undermines access for legitimate travellers.

The US Mission gave the warning in a post shared on its official X (formerly Twitter) account on Monday, noting that individual actions have broader consequences for Nigerians seeking to travel to the United States for education, business, or family purposes.

According to the Mission, "Visa overstay by Nigerian travellers can affect opportunities for their fellow citizens.

"Strengthening compliance helps protect access for students, business travellers, and families who travel responsibly."

The Mission emphasised that adherence to visa rules is crucial to sustaining favourable travel opportunities and maintaining trust in the visa application system.

It also urged members of the public to report cases of visa fraud, stating, "If you are aware of visa fraud, please report it to [email protected] or [email protected]."

The warning comes amid ongoing efforts by US authorities to curb immigration violations and promote lawful travel practices, as visa overstays remain a key factor considered in assessing a country's overall visa compliance record.