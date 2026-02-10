Nigeria: NAFDAC Debunks Claims of Secret Amoxicillin Ban in Nigeria

The director-general of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, has dismissed as false a video circulating on social media that alleges the agency secretly banned Amoxicillin sales and use in Nigeria.

Prof. Adeyeye stressed that NAFDAC did not secretly impose such a ban or otherwise. "As a responsible regulator, we publicly notify Nigerians of all actions through official channels," she said, including recalls, safety alerts, blacklists, and other notices on substandard or falsified products.

These alerts detail specific product names, batch numbers, manufacturers, and required steps, equipping healthcare providers and patients with vital information for treatment decisions. Blacklisting targets rogue companies for safety lapses, violations, or unethical conduct, rather than entire drug classes.

NAFDAC issued targeted safety alerts on certain brands and batches of Amoxicillin. In August 2025, Public Alert No. 24/2025 announced the recall of Amoxivue (Amoxicillin) 500mg capsules due to low Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) content. In October 2025, Public Alert No. 34/2025 addressed substandard batches of Astamocil and Astamentin suspensions, while Public Alert No. 35/2025 notified the public of substandard batches of Annmox and Jawamox suspensions. These actions were specific to identified products and did not constitute a ban on Amoxicilin brand.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

NAFDAC urged the public to ignore the misleading video and check verified updates only on its official website.

The agency reaffirmed its dedication to public health via transparent, evidence-driven regulation.