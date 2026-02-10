Nigeria: Electoral Act - Coalition of CSOs Warns 2027 Elections May Be Compromised

As Senate meets in an emergency session today to de-liberate over amendments to the Electoral Act, several Civil Society Organisations (CSOS) have warned that delay in conclusion of the amendment could introduce legal uncertainty that might compromise preparations for the 2027 general election.

The coalition of civil society groups called on the National Assembly Conference Committee on Electoral Act Amendment Bill to adopt the House of Representatives' version mandating electronic transmission of electoral results ahead of the 2027 elections.

The CSOs, comprising Centre for Media Society, The Kukah Centre, International Press Centre, Elect Her, Yiaga Africa, The Albino Foundation, and Nigerian Women Trust Fund, stated that the call became urgent following Senate's rejection of electronic transmission of election results.

Equally, yesterday, a presidential hopeful, Mr. Peter Obi, took the battle for credible elections to the National Assembly, joining hundreds of protesters in a dramatic show of defiance against what demonstrators described as a fresh attempt to rig the 2027 elections through the backdoor.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the same time, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, threw his weight behind growing calls for the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to make electronic transmission of election results in real-time mandatory ahead of the 2027 general election. Agbakoba warned that failure to do so would sustain electoral disputes and weaken democratic credibility.

Similarly, Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) expressed concern over the controversy surrounding Senate's position on the transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general election.

Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed "unquantifiable shock and unrelenting consternation" against the senate over the rejection of amendment to the electoral law to mandate Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to compulsorily implement the real-time electronic transmission of election results.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, yesterday, on behalf of the other CSOs, Mr. Jake Epelle, decried reports that Senate had removed the proposed 10-year ban for offences related to the buying and selling of Permanent Voters' Cards (PVCs).

Epelle stated that the divergence between Senate and House of Representatives on the amendments had profound implications for the integrity of the 2027 general election.

He emphasised that the protracted amendment process had created legal uncertainty around INEC's constitutionally mandated electoral preparations, potentially compromising the commission's ability to conduct credible elections.

He explained that Section 28 (1) of the Electoral Act 2022 empowered INEC to issue notice of elections 360 days before the date of election.

Epelle lamented that the legal uncertainty created by ongoing amendments had prevented INEC from releasing the timetable for the 2027 elections, placing the commission in potential violation of the extant law.

He, however, maintained that the 2022 Electoral Act remained operative until amended, while insisting that the status of the Electoral Bill did not suspend INEC's statutory obligations.

The CSOs called on the electoral body to issue the election timetable and schedule for the 2027 general election in accordance with the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 without further delay.

They stated, "With respect to the provision on electronic transmission of results. We strongly recommend that the committee adopts the House of Representatives' position mandating electronic transmission, with a modification addressing technological specificity.

"As currently drafted, explicit reference to the INEC Result Viewing (IReV) portal creates potential rigidity. Since electoral technology evolves, statutory references to specific platforms require legislative amendment each time technological infrastructure changes.

"This approach aligns with the existing Electoral Act provisions regarding the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which permits 'BVAS or any other technological device' for accreditation, establishing a precedent for technology-neutral legal frameworks that combine mandatory obligations with implementation flexibility."

The groups said, "We hereby proposed the following modification to Clause 60(3); The designated election official shall electronically transmit all election results in real time, including the number of accredited voters, directly from the polling units and collation centres to a public portal and the transmitted result shall be used to verify any other result before it is collated.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we provide clarity on the concept of 'real-time". Real-time electronic transmission of results means sending the official polling unit results recorded on Form EC8A electronically from the polling unit directly to a central results portal immediately after voting has ended, ballots have been counted, and the results have been publicly announced at the polling unit."

The CSOs believed, "This transmission happens in the presence of party agents, observers, and voters at the polling unit. It ensures that the exact results recorded at the polling unit are uploaded and available for public verification before they are physically transported for collation. Real-time transmission."

Samson Itodo, speaking at the event, maintained that if Senate did not adopt the position of the House, the upper chamber would have betrayed the trust of Nigerians.

According to him, "If they refused, what they would be telling Nigerians is that the legitimacy of the 2027 elections is thrown into jeopardy."

The CSOs also urged the conference committee to adopt the position of the House of Representatives, which approved downloadable missing and unissued voters' cards.

They emphasised that data from INEC's 2023 general election cycle indicated that approximately 6.2 million registered voters failed to collect their PVCs, resulting in effective disenfranchisement despite completed registration.

They were of the opinion that downloadable PVCs eliminated such barriers to voter participation.

The groups stated, "Regarding electoral timelines, we strongly recommend retaining current provisions: 360 days for notice of elections, 180 days for submission of candidate lists, and 150 days for publication of nominations by INEC.

"Compressing these timelines increases logistical risk, constrains ballot paper production and distribution, and heightens the chances of operational failures.

"We reiterate our recommendation that the National Assembly should expeditiously conclude the amendment process and transmit the final bill to the President within two weeks."

Mark: ADC Will Conduct Free, Fair Primary Polls Throughout Nigeria

National Chairman of ADC, Senator David Mark, said the party would conduct free, fair, and credible party primaries across the states of the federation for the emergence of candidates that would carry the party's flags at various levels next year.

Mark assured that ADC would "be a reliable alternative to the ruling All Progressives Congress."

He gave the assurance in Minna, the Niger State capital, in a message to an occasion marking the movement of the 2023 Labour Party (LP) governorship candidate, Mr Joshua Bawa, and other prominent members of the party to ADC.

Mark stated that ADC "is ready and prepared to take over the mantle of leadership from the APC at all levels in the country".

Represented by ADC National Women Leader, Mrs. Naomi Lasara Abel, Mark explained that ADC members were not bothered by the defection of 30 governors and some members of the National Assembly to APC, since the Nigerian electorate did not move with them.

He stated, "What we need is the passage of transmission of election results electronically, in line with Section 60 subsection 3 of the Electoral Act, as amended." He said, "This will serve as game changer in the politics and election in Nigeria."

Mark appealed to Nigerian women, whom he said constituted about 70 per cent of voters in Nigeria, to come out en masse to obtain their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them elect credible leaders of their choice in the 2027 elections and achieve the desired positive change in the country.

In his remarks, Bawa advised members of ADC to galvanise support at the grassroots to ensure victory for the party in all elections next year.

Obi Joins Protesters at National Assembly to Demand Real-time Transmission of Results

Presidential hopeful, Peter Obi, yesterday, joined hundreds of protesters at the National Assembly complex in Abuja in a dramatic show of defiance against what demonstrators described as a fresh attempt to rig the 2027 elections through the backdoor.

The protest, branded "Occupy the National Assembly," was triggered by Senate's controversial decision to delete the phrase "real-time" from provisions on electronic transmission of election results in the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, a move critics insisted fatally weakened safeguards against post-election manipulation.

Obi's sudden appearance electrified the crowd as demonstrators, drawn largely from the Obidient Movement, civil society organisations, and pro-democracy groups, besieged the National Assembly complex, chanting protest songs and brandishing placards reading, "Our Votes Must Count," "No to Electoral Robbery," and "Protect Democracy Now."

Security operatives from the Nigeria Police, Nigerian Army, and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps mounted a heavy barricade at the complex, preventing the protesters from gaining access and forcing them to stage their demonstration outside the main gates.

Addressing journalists amid the charged atmosphere, Obi warned that Nigeria was sliding dangerously backwards. He accused the political elite of nurturing "electoral criminality" that threatened national stability.

"We must dismantle this criminality and prove that Nigeria can still show light in Africa," Obi declared, stressing that credible elections remained the bedrock of development, unity and peace.

National Coordinator of the Obidient Movement Worldwide, Dr. Yunusa Tanko, vowed that the protests would continue until the National Assembly explicitly restored real-time electronic transmission of results in the law.

"If there is no electronic transmission of results, there will be no election," Tanko warned, saying, "Our elections must be credible."

Popular activist, Randy Peters, also accused the political class of betraying democratic ideals, invoking the spirit of the June 12, 1993 election, widely regarded as Nigeria's freest and fairest.

"Do we have democrats who are afraid of losing elections?" Peters asked, saying, "In 2027, our votes must count. Tomorrow, we will be back here."

Tension enveloped the National Assembly as protesters massed at the entrance under tight security, following a call to action by human rights activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, who urged Nigerians to resist what he described as a calculated attempt to compromise future elections.

Agbakoba Backs Call on NASS to Enshrine Real-time Transmission of Results

Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Dr. Olisa Agbakoba, threw his weight behind growing calls for the National Assembly to amend the Electoral Act to make electronic transmission of election results in real-time mandatory ahead of the 2027 general election. Agbakoba warned that failure to do so would sustain electoral disputes and weaken democratic credibility.

Agbakoba, in a statement, said Nigeria's electoral framework had continued to suffer from legal uncertainties that repeatedly shifted the determination of election outcomes from voters to the courts.

He stressed that the country's practice of amending the Electoral Act after each election cycle without addressing core structural gaps had only prolonged electoral controversies.

Agbakoba stated, "Nigeria's electoral framework has been plagued by persistent legal uncertainty, forcing courts to determine election outcomes. This uncertainty stems from a fundamental failure: the absence of strong regulatory processes backed by express statutory authority.

"With every election cycle, we rush to amend the Electoral Act. Yet we continue to grapple with the same challenges leading to continued rounds of amendments. This vicious cycle must end."

The former President of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) pointed to the 2023 general election as a clear example of the consequences of weak legal backing for electoral innovations.

He stated that although INEC deployed the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal to enhance transparency through electronic transmission, the Supreme Court ruled that the platform lacked statutory force.

"The court held that because electronic transmission is not expressly provided by the Electoral Act 2022, appearing only in INEC's Regulations and Guidelines, it is not legally binding," he recalled.

Agbakoba further quoted the apex court as holding that the IReV portal was created mainly for public viewing and could not serve as admissible evidence in election petitions.

"And that the IReV portal serves merely for public viewing and is not admissible evidence of results in election petitions. The message was unmistakable: without explicit statutory provision, electronic transmission remains optional and legally inconsequential, no matter how transparent or efficient it may be," he said.

Agbakoba stated that the lack of statutory clarity had created enormous evidentiary hurdles for petitioners challenging election outcomes in court.

He referenced the late Justice Pat Acholonu's remarks in Buhari v. Obasanjo (2005), where the jurist expressed doubt about the feasibility of successfully challenging a presidential election result.

NGE Shocked at Senate's Decision

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) expressed concern over the controversy surrounding Senate's position on the transmission of election results ahead of the 2027 general election.

NGE said, "This development is already creating room for doubt and mistrust in the electoral process among Nigerians.

"The uncertainty arising from the Senate's adoption of provisions in the proposed 2022 Electoral Act--allowing for the transmission of election results without making it mandatory and immediate--runs contrary to the widely held position of most Nigerians and many lawmakers.

"The resulting public outrage has pitted citizens against the Senate and could potentially discourage voter participation in future elections."

The group stated, "At a time when Nigerians are calling for mandatory and immediate transmission of election results from polling units to central collation centres--and as countries across the world adopt electronic transmission as part of electoral reforms to enhance transparency--the Senate's position leaves much to be desired.

"To say the least, this stance represents a missed opportunity to strengthen transparency and accountability in Nigeria's electoral process. It undermines ongoing efforts to deepen democratic governance and ensure credible elections."

Globally, NGE stated, mandatory electronic transmission of election results had become a standard for improving electoral credibility and efficiency.

It stated, "Nigeria should not be an exception. As the Senate reconvenes tomorrow (February 10, 2026), to harmonise its position with that of the House of Representatives, the National Assembly still has an opportunity to uphold the highest standards of electoral integrity by approving mandatory and immediate transmission of election results from polling units to the INEC central server and collation centres.

"Such a decision would lay a solid foundation for free and fair elections and help deepen democracy."

NGE also said, "The digitalisation of elections--anchored on real-time transmission of results--will enhance transparency, efficiency, accuracy, and voter confidence. It will also streamline election result management, reduce disputes, minimise controversies, and significantly curb electoral fraud.

"Electoral reforms, when combined with digital innovation, strengthen democratic processes and boost public trust. Making the transmission of election results mandatory and immediate is therefore critical to achieving credible elections in Nigeria."

The organisation said, "Nigerians are watching the National Assembly closely on this issue. We expect that, in the harmonised provisions of the Senate and the House of Representatives, the transmission of election results from polling units to INEC central servers and collation centres will be made mandatory and immediate.

"Anything short of this will be out of step with contemporary and progressive electoral practices. Mandatory and immediate transmission of election results will not only enhance free and fair elections but also give Nigerians the confidence that their votes will truly count."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

HURIWA Backs Peaceful Mass Protests, Declares 2027 Elections Will Be Rubbished

Human Right Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) expressed shock at Senate's rejection of amendment to the electoral law to mandate INEC to implement real-time electronic transmission of election results.

The group, in a statement by its National Coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, said it backed the mass protest demanding immediate inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of results.

HURIWA called on the police not to disrupt the peaceful protests and urged Nigerians participating in any protest to maintain decorum and be peaceful.

HURIWA admonished Senate President Godswill Akpabio not to view the overwhelming popular demand of the people for the inclusion of real-time electronic transmission of election results as a confrontation or an intimidation directed against the National Assembly.

Instead, it said the lawmakers must welcome the advocacy for a robust electoral governing law that would create the enabling environment for the election managers to conduct unimpeded, free and fair elections going forward.

HURIWA condemned the decision of the senate to maintain the old order of election conduct, which it said gave room for election mismanagement and heist.

HURIWA recalled that citizens and members of the civil society, including HURIWA, were converging on Abuja for the "Occupy National Assembly" protest against the rejection of e-transmission of election results by the senate.

It stated, "We warn that on no account should lethal force be used against peaceful protesters as have been done many times in the past under the current administration just as HURIWA has put President Donald John Trump on special notice to caution Nigerian government not to shoot at peaceful civilian protesters."

Group: Senate Threatening Our Democracy

A civil society group, Leadership Orientation and Basic Rights Advocacy Centre (LOBRAC), accused the senate of threatening Nigeria's democracy through its votes in the amendment of the Electoral Act.

The group, in a statement by its Executive Director, Stanley Okafor, and National Secretary, Franklin Asiegbu, called on the 10th Senate to save Nigeria's democracy by approving amendments to Clause 10 Section 3 of the proposed Electoral Act Amendment Bill, which sought to compel real-time electronic transmission of election results.

In the statement, the group said the issue of electronic transmission of election results, as currently contemplated by the relevant section of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, stood at the bedrock of efforts at solidification of Nigeria's democratic credentials.

LOBRAC said, "Any attempt to thwart approval of that essential provision would amount to dangerous plunder of Nigeria's democracy.

"It is alarming that the upper house of the National Assembly has chosen to toy with the aspirations of millions of Nigerians for election credibility by avoiding such essential amendment.

"The matter, which the Supreme Court of Nigeria had poignantly alluded to following litigation in the aftermath of the 2023 presidential election, ought to be seriously reviewed with a view to avoiding its repetitive loopholes."

The group explained, "Section. 60 of the current Electoral Act stipulates manual recording of election results from polling units, and thereafter transfer of the results, and sub section 5 thereof confers discretion on INEC on the mode of conducting such transfer, and Nigerians are therefore united in rejecting that discretion which INEC currently enjoys and which has caused serious dent on outcomes of our elections.

"INEC must be compelled by law to transmit election results by electronic means from the polling units, and Senate's avoidance of that essential amendment is a pivotal threat to our democracy."

The group vowed to join all well-meaning Nigerians, including labour unions, in persuading the upper chamber of the National Assembly to bow to the collective wish of Nigerians on this important matter.