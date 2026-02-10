Ghana: President Mahama Commissions 5 Envoys...Charges Them to Attract Investments to Ghana

10 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has commissioned five persons as envoys to head Ghana's mission in their respective designated countries. They are Alhaji Said Saleh Sinare, Ambassador, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; Lt. Col. Al Hajj Umar Sanda Ahmed, Ambassador, Republic of Mali; Kofi Attor, Ambassador, Republic of Cuba; Emmanuel Opeku, Ambassador-in-Situ; and Mrs Regina Appiah-Sam, High Commissioner, Republic of Malta.

Administering the oaths to them at the Presidency in Accra yesterday, President Mahama said the success or otherwise of their tenure would be measured by the investments they are able to drive to Ghana. He announced that government has introduced a performance management framework for heads of mission anchored in clear key performance indicators.

"Your performance will be assessed on outcomes in trade and investment, the quality of partnerships you build, the efficiency of consular services, engagement with the Ghanaian diaspora and the prudent management of public resources," he said.

He tasked the new mission heads to embody Ghana's unity, its values, credibility and aspirations in their new roles.

He said at a time geopolitical tensions, economic realignments, technological disruptions and climate pressures were reshaping international relations, it is expected of them to exercise sound judgment, strategic thinking, disciplined leadership and unwavering commitment to national interests.

Ghana's strong reputation as a stable democracy and a very responsible nation is a result of decades of sacrifice and national consensus, he reminded the diplomats.

As a nation shaped by the Pan-African vision of its founding leaders, President Mahama stressed that Ghana's foreign policy is anchored in the belief that Africa must help shape global outcomes, not merely respond to them.

As heads of mission, he emphasised, they were required to reflect Ghana's reset agenda grounded in integrity, efficiency, accountability and results-driven governance by moving from passive representation to purposeful engagement, from routine reporting to proactive problem-solving and from presence to impact.

Ghana's vaunted diplomacy, President Mahama said, must be known not only for excellence, but also value for money, transparency and responsible stewardship because beyond policies and targets, diplomacy is ultimately about character.

"Conduct yourselves with dignity, discipline and humility. Uphold the highest ethical standards, respect confidentiality and let your conduct reflect the values we cherish. Those are honesty, respect, fairness, professionalism and service," he admonished.

BY JULIUS YAO PETETSI

