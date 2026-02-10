Ghana: MP for Karaga Hands Over 300-Bed Dormitory to Ambariyya Islamic School

10 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Minister of Finance and Member of Parliament for Karaga, Dr Mohammed Amin Adam, on Sunday handed over a newly constructed 300-bed dormitory facility to the Ambariyya Islamic School in Tamale, the regional capital of the Northern Region.

The project was initiated and fully funded by the MP from his personal resources and was undertaken to ease congestion and create a more conducive learning environment for students.

The facility is being equipped with auxiliary amenities such as washrooms, sick bay, conference room, and a waiting area for visiting parents designed to improve students' welfare.

At a short ceremony to inaugurate the facility on behalf of the former minister and MP, Alhaji Abdul Halim Tikumah, an Aid, said the aim was to support management of the Ambariya Institute to address the infrastructural deficit in the school.

He stated that the intervention would go a long way to address accommodation challenges faced by students from communities outside Tamale and by foreign students, particularly those from the West African sub-region.

He added that the construction of the facility by Dr Adam was driven by his long-standing commitment to expanding access to education in both secular and Arabic schools in the area.

Sheikh Dr Mohammed Awal Issah, who spoke on behalf of the Ambarriya leadership, commended Dr Adam for the timely intervention.

He said the facility would significantly enhance teaching and learning as the students would no longer walk long distances to search for accommodation.

