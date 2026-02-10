Nigeria: NAFDAC Debunks Claims of Secret Ban On Amoxicillin

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the agency said it has not banned Amoxicillin, either covertly or publicly, and urged Nigerians to disregard a viral video making the claim.

In a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, the agency said it has not banned Amoxicillin, either covertly or publicly, and urged Nigerians to disregard a viral video claiming otherwise.

The statement, signed by NAFDAC's Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, explained that, as a regulatory authority, it communicates all enforcement and safety-related actions openly through official channels, including public alerts, recalls, safety notices, and blacklists.

According to the agency, these notices clearly identify affected products by name, batch number and manufacturer, while also outlining the regulatory measures taken to protect public health.

"Blacklisting, where applicable, involves prohibiting specific companies from the sale, distribution, or use of their products due to safety concerns, regulatory violations, or unethical practices," the agency said.

Targeted recalls, not a ban

NAFDAC clarified that its recent regulatory actions involving Amoxicillin were limited to specific brands and batches found to be substandard and did not amount to a blanket ban on the drug.

It noted that in August 2025, Public Alert No. 24/2025 announced the recall of Amoxivue (Amoxicillin) 500mg capsules due to low active pharmaceutical ingredient content.

Similarly, in October 2025, Public Alert No. 34/2025 was issued on substandard batches of Astamocil and Astamentin suspensions, while Public Alert No. 35/2025 addressed substandard batches of Annmox and Jawamox suspensions.

"These actions were specific to identified products and do not constitute a ban on Amoxicillin," the agency stated.

NAFDAC advised members of the public and healthcare providers to rely only on verified information published through its official channels and to consult its website for authentic recalls and safety alerts.

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding public health through transparent, science-based regulatory actions.