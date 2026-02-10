Nigeria: Economic Progress Must Reflect in Lives of Nigerians, Shettima Tells Governors

press release

Mr Shettima urges NEC members to remain the engine room for consensus-building and coordinated action between the FG and states.

Following the address of President Bola Tinubu at the second edition of the National Economic Council (NEC) conference, Vice President Kashim Shettima has implored governors of the 36 states of the federation, ministers and other public officials to work towards achieving the kind of inclusive growth and economic progress that trickles down to the everyday lives of Nigerians.

According to him, the prevailing wisdom among developed economies has moved beyond growth for its own sake to sustainable growth that accommodates all citizens.

The vice president, who stated this on Monday in Abuja while delivering his keynote address during the National Economic Council (NEC) Conference, described the two-day confab as a continuation of the government's covenant with the Nigerian people.

"The inclusive growth on our radar is not an exercise in sloganeering. We have confronted the macroeconomic obstacles before us. What remains is to ensure that progress filters down to the everyday lives of our people. This is precisely why the National Economic Council remains the most suitable vehicle for delivering the promise of inclusive growth.

"Our mission is incomplete if a child born in Lafia does not have the same chance to thrive as one born in Lagos; if the farmer in Makurdi, the entrepreneur in Aba, and the student in Sokoto cannot all find dignity, opportunity, and hope within the Nigerian dream," he declared.

Mr Shettima pointed out that while the NEC conference is a moment to take stock of the tasks ahead, the event also demonstrates the harmonious relationship President Tinubu has shared with NEC through the "memorable years of inevitable and transformative reforms aimed at resetting the foundations" of the nation's economy.

He applauded President Tinubu for improving Nigeria's economic fortunes, noting that it would be difficult for anyone to deny the sincerity with which the president "has honoured his promise to insulate the Nigerian economy in a world increasingly shaped by geopolitical tensions and rising economic protectionism."

On what the conference intends to achieve, Mr Shettima explained that it "presents a unique opportunity to onboard new governors" and deepen the shared understanding of NEC's role in shaping Nigeria's economic destiny.

Among others, he said the two-day retreat seeks to "align federal and state strategies with the National Development Plan (2021-2025) and the Nigeria Agenda 2050, especially in poverty reduction, job creation, and social protection."

Mr Shettima outlined the objectives of the confab to include strengthening collaboration across regions through practical frameworks for inter-regional trade, investment, and infrastructure, harnessing the comparative advantages of each geopolitical zone.

He said the conference will also explore "pathways for fiscal sustainability at both federal and subnational levels, reforming tax systems and enhancing internally generated revenue without overburdening our people; and to ensure that NEC's resolutions translate into legislative and executive action that delivers tangible outcomes at federal, state, and community levels."

The vice president urged participants at the conference "to be bold in thought, courageous in questioning the status quo, and resolute in crafting an implementable roadmap that speaks not just to growth, but to growth that is inclusive, sustainable, and transformative.

"History will not judge us by what we discuss, but by the clarity of the actions and the impact inspired by such decisions. May this conference mark another step towards a nation that works for all its people," he added.

In his welcome remarks, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Atiku Bagudu, lauded the efforts and contributions of NEC to the gains recorded in the economy, just as he commended the vice president for his leadership and state governors for their commitment to the ideals of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Mr Bagudu expressed hope that the NEC conference will provide the forum with an opportunity to generate the consensus needed to support the creation of the trillion-dollar economy.

For his part, Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, represented by Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, said the conference was holding at a time when the country is undertaking a deliberate reset targeted at repositioning the economy for sustainable development.

He pledged the support of the states in delivering inclusive growth and sustainable national development as enshrined in the Renewed Hope National Development Plan.

Stanley Nkwocha

Senior Special Assistant to The President on Media & Communications

(Office of The Vice President)

9th February, 2026