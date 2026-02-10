Nigeria: Fubara, Wike, Rivers Leaders Meet Tinubu in Fresh Push to Calm Crisis

President Tinubu's latest move may only delay, not resolve, the Rivers crisis unless two core issues are amicably settled -- Governor Fubara shelving his second-term ambition and relinquishing control of the oil-rich state's political leadership to Mr Wike.

President Bola Tinubu on Sunday night met with key political actors from Rivers State, including Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, in what appears to be a renewed attempt to ease the prolonged political crisis in the oil-rich state.

The closed-door meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja -- reportedly also attended by other Rivers leaders -- marks about the fourth presidential intervention in the bitter power struggle between Mr Fubara and his predecessor, Mr Wike.

Though details remain sketchy, The Nation newspaper reported that Mr Fubara accompanied Mr Wike to his residence in Guzape, Abuja, after the meeting -- a move seen by observers as a possible sign of temporary thaw.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The latest intervention is the first since the third impeachment notice was issued against Mr Fubara by lawmakers loyal to Mr Wike, a process that has already become the subject of litigation.

Uncertain peace

Despite the high-level talks, it remains unclear whether any fresh truce will hold.

Key issues that may have dominated discussion at the meeting, including whether Mr Fubara has abandoned his second-term ambition and agreed to surrender the political leadership of Rivers State -- two demands widely associated with Mr Wike's camp.

It is also uncertain whether the pro-Wike lawmakers will withdraw the impeachment notice against the governor.

Background to the crisis

Rivers State has been engulfed in political turmoil since the fallout between Mr Fubara and Mr Wike.

Mr Wike played a key role in Mr Fubara's emergence as governor in 2023.

The crisis deepened following the polarisation of the Rivers State House of Assembly, parallel political structures, and repeated impeachment threats against the governor.

Mr Fubara's recent defection from the PDP to the APC altered the political equation, raising questions about whether the ruling party at the centre will shield him from removal and support his bid for a second term.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For now, however, uncertainty persists, and it remains to be seen whether the latest presidential intervention can produce a lasting settlement.