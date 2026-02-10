Nigeria: Enugu Achieves 50% Coverage in Measles-Rubella Vaccination Campaign - Official

Mrs Ani-Osheku explained that the campaign targets children between the ages of nine months and 14 years, who still have the ability to mount the requisite protection against measles and rubella

The Enugu State government said the state has achieved about 50 per cent coverage in its ongoing measles-rubella (MR) vaccination campaign.

The Chief Executive Officer and the Executive Secretary of the State's Primary Health Care Development Agency, Ifeyinwa Ani-Osheku told PREMIUM TIMES on Monday, that the campaign, which began on 4 February, had already reached more than one million children as of the fourth day.

"As of day four of the implementation of this campaign, we have already done well over 50 per cent of our intended target," she said.

Mrs Ani-Osheku explained that the campaign targets children between the ages of nine months and 14 years, who still have the ability to mount the requisite protection against measles and rubella.

She said the state aims to reach over two million children during this campaign and is well on track to achieve this.

"Enugu state is joining the rest of the country to introduce the measles-rubella vaccines as part of routine immunisation in order to ensure that our children are well protected against the measles virus as well as the rubella virus," she said.

She noted that the campaign is important because Enugu State is one that harbours very high incidence and prevalence of the measles virus.

Mrs Ani-Osheku added that the initiative uses a single combined injection to protect against both diseases, reducing the need for multiple painful shots.

"Now, with one shot, children receive double protection," she said.

Campaign strategic and coverage

Also speaking to PREMIUM TIMES, Chime Chinyere, Enugu State Immunisation Officer, said the state adopted a combination of fixed posts at health facilities and temporary mobile teams, which account for about 95 per cent of vaccination efforts.

Mrs Chinyere said these mobile teams move through schools, churches, markets and other public spaces to reach children who may not visit health facilities.

She attributed the growing acceptance of the vaccine to robust advocacy, communication and social mobilisation activities that involved key stakeholders from the planning stage, including officials from the education sector and local media houses.

Mrs Chinyere added that while challenges such as limited vaccination teams and occasional non-compliance persist, engagement with community leaders and government officials has helped address vaccine hesitancy.

Broader vaccination campaign monitoring

The MR vaccine introduction and integrated campaign was flagged off by Nigeria's First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu in October, 2025.

Mrs Tinubu described the initiative as the largest health campaign in Africa's history, aimed at immunising millions of children and adolescents against measles and rubella.

Earlier in the same month, the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Muyi Aina, and the Mandate Secretary of Health Services and Environment Secretariat (HSES) of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Adedolapo Fasawe, led a joint monitoring team to assess the progress of the ongoing MR vaccination across selected states.

The team visited primary healthcare centres within and outside the FCT, including Chikakora North PHC in Kogi LGA of Kogi State, and the New Township PHC in Abaji Area Council, Abuja, while also touring surrounding communities to check on implementation.

In February, according to an agency report published by PREMIUM TIMES, the World Health Organisation (WHO) introduced the MR vaccine to Anambra State.

Meanwhile, data released by the Akwa Ibom State government indicates that 1.2 million children had been vaccinated just six days after the vaccination campaign commenced in the state.

Measles and rubella

According to WHO, measles is a highly contagious viral disease and remains a major cause of death among young children globally, despite the availability of a safe and effective vaccine.

Rubella, also a contagious viral infection, is the leading vaccine-preventable cause of birth defects, with infection during pregnancy potentially resulting in fetal death or congenital rubella syndrome.

The WHO notes that although measles and rubella cases have declined significantly in recent years due to expanded vaccination coverage, outbreaks continue to occur in several countries.

The health agency attributes this to gaps in routine immunisation, worsened by health service disruptions and postponed immunisation campaigns during the COVID-19 pandemic.