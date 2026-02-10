Nigeria: NAHCON Chairman Resigns

The Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, has resigned from his position.

A staff member of the commission said the resignation followed a petition submitted by the NAHCON board to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling for his removal over alleged abuses and other misconduct.

"Yes, he was forced to resign by the presidency following the petition against him. The commission has faced several controversies since his appointment. The presidency will announce a replacement soon," the source said.

Daily Trust reports that the chairman's last official engagement was last week when he received Saudi Arabia's Minister of Hajj and Umrah, Dr Tawfiq Al-Rabiah.

The petition, signed by all 11 board members and dated 19 January 2026, was titled Vote of No Confidence in the Chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), Prof. Abdullahi Saleh Usman.

It stated that the board's decision followed prolonged internal observations and repeated efforts at corrective engagement, noting that persistent leadership failures had compromised the credibility, stability, and operational effectiveness of the commission.

The petition alleged financial indiscipline, lack of transparency, and repeated expenditure of funds and award of contracts without board approval, exceeding budgetary limits.

"These actions constitute grave breaches of financial governance and are compounded by the fact that the chairman is currently under investigation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)," the petition stated.

It further accused the chairman of awarding Hajj-related contracts in violation of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Act and due process, undermining transparency, fairness, and value for money, while exposing the commission to legal, financial, and reputational risks.