Nigeria Opens Borders With Benin, Niger in Kebbi

The Nigeria Customs Service Area Command in Kebbi State has opened the Kamba and Tsamiya borders in Dandi and Bagudo local government areas of the state to Benin and the Niger Republics to facilitate bilateral trade.

The borders were shut against the two countries following the growing insecurity around the border areas.

However, the borders have now been opened after a series of talks and agreements reached between Nigeria and the Republic of Benin.

While opening the borders to the two countries on Monday, the Customs Area Comptroller in Kebbi State, Mahmud Matawalle Ibrahim, said the borders were opened on the approval of the President to allow for the movement of legitimate goods from the Tsamiya border to the Niger Republic through the Kamba border in Kebbi State.

He said that with this, many of the trapped trucks from the Benin Republic were officially cleared at Tsamiya to enter the Niger Republic's Tunga Jado border through the Kamba border in Kebbi State.

He said reopening the borders will facilitate and boost trading activities between the countries, and boost their security as they are committed to keeping the agreements and ensuring the smooth operation of trading activities at the borders.