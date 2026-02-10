Nigeria Gaining Global Recognition Despite Security Challenges - Remi Tinubu

First Lady Oluremi Tinubu says Nigeria is earning global recognition for its efforts to tackle insecurity and revive its economy, despite ongoing domestic challenges.

She stated this during a Fox News interview while on a visit to the United States.

The comments follow a personal acknowledgement from U.S. President Donald Trump at the 74th U.S. National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

She described the honour as "unexpected but encouraging."

Asked about threats of further US strikes in Nigeria, Remi Tinubu said Nigeria is working with the US government to address security concerns.

She welcomed America's involvement in the security situation in Nigeria, calling it "a blessing."

"Who would have thought that President Trump would recognise me?

"I am getting global recognition on all of this, and that is what life is all about. If something is going to be good, it starts from the rubble.

"Now we have all the attention and conversation going, and we are expecting it to yield better fruit for both the U.S. and Nigeria", the first lady said.

On claims of Christian genocide, she said the government has been able to educate the U.S. about the situation on the ground.

"We live in Nigeria, and we know this is a democracy. We are getting close to elections, and there are always narratives shaped to influence what the outside world believes," she said.

She stressed that the government inherited a difficult economic situation.

"This is the first time a Nigerian government is removing fuel subsidy. We were producing oil but not refining. Now, Nigeria has refined products and is no longer importing fuel as before. Our exchange rates are stabilising, the country is moving forward, and we are tackling insecurity", she said.

She added that President Bola Tinubu declared a state of emergency to address security concerns arising from the trending Christian genocide narrative.

"We hear what the world is saying, and we are concerned about our people's safety. Nigeria encourages freedom of religion, which is entrenched in our constitution. We are making sure investors coming to Nigeria see a country that is stable. Our economic growth is rising steadily," she said.