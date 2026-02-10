Ghana: Don't Remove Kotoka's Name From Country's Airport - Kwashie Anagbo to Pres, Parliament

A member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr Godwin Kwashie Anagbo, has appealed to President John Mahama and Parliament not to remove General Kotoka's name from the country's International Airport.

According to him, it would be good to maintain the old name and just add "Accra" in order not to allow tribal politics in the renaming of the Kotoka International Airport.

Speaking to The Ghanaian Times yesterday in Accra, Mr Anagbo suggested "Accra Kotoka International Airport" as a name to prevent tribal rivalry between the Ga-Adangbe people and that of the Volta Region, where General Kotoka hailed from.

"Accra Kotoka International Airport (AKIA), where Accra is put first in the name signifying precedent of Accra over Kotoka," he said.

Mr Anagbo said that while a section of the population considered General Kotoka as a villain, who overthrew Kwame Nkrumah in a coup in 1966, others also regard him as a hero.

He said because of its historical antecedents, General Kotoka's name should remain on the airport, to serve as a constant reminder to generations unborn.

He said in Japan, certain national monuments were named after villains to serve as a constant reminder that never again would their society accept or condone such crimes, noting that such monuments serve as tourist sites, where citizens flock to log the monuments.

Ghana's Parliament is currently passing legislation to remove General Kotoka's name from the country's International Airport and replace it with Accra International Airport.

