Nigeria: Gunmen Kidnap 23 in Plateau, Benue, Kaduna

Gunmen have abducted at least 23 people in separate attacks on communities and a place of worship in Plateau, Benue and Kaduna states.

The incidents happened between Saturday and Monday.

In Plateau State, gunmen on Sunday evening stormed Dogon Ruwa community in Bashar District of Wase Local Government Area, killing one resident and abducting an imam, Abdulrashid Baduku, his muezzin (prayer caller) and six other persons.

Dogon Ruwa is among the communities that have grappled with banditry and kidnapping in recent times. Residents said the victims were attacked on the outskirts of the community while producing charcoal for commercial purposes.

A youth leader in Wase, Shapi'i Sambo, confirmed the incident, saying it had thrown the community into panic.

He added that residents trailed the attackers after the incident but could not catch up with them as it was already evening.

He said security personnel are stationed in the area, with additional deployments made to strengthen security, while residents have been urged to remain calm.

As of press time, the Plateau State Police Public Relations Officer, SP Alabo Alfred, had not responded to inquiries.

9 worshippers abducted in Benue church

Meanwhile, in Benue State, armed men abducted nine worshippers during a vigil at St John's Catholic Church, Ojije, in Utonkon District of Ado Local Government Area.

Residents said the attackers stormed the church at about 2am on Saturday while prayers were ongoing.

The National Publicity Secretary of the Ufia Development Association, Comrade Jude Onwe, said the incident had plunged the Utonkon community into panic and mourning.

Onwe noted that the abduction occurred in a place regarded as a sanctuary, rather than on a highway or in a forest.

The Chairman of Ado LGA, Sunday Oche, confirmed the incident and assured that efforts were underway to secure the victims' release.

He also cautioned against speculation on the identity of the attackers, noting that investigations were ongoing.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Benue State, DSP Udeme Edet, confirmed the abduction and said a tactical team had been deployed to rescue the victims and secure the area.

Protest as bandits abduct 6 in Kaduna community

In Kaduna State, residents of Danhono II in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area, on Monday staged a protest following the abduction of six residents by suspected bandits.

The abduction reportedly occurred around midnight when gunmen invaded the community. The incident sparked outrage, with youths and women marching to the divisional police office to complain about worsening insecurity.

A youth leader said residents heard gunshots before it was confirmed that six people had been abducted from their homes.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Mansir Hassan, said personnel had been deployed to the area and efforts were ongoing to rescue the victims.

From Ado A. Musa (Jos), Hope Abah (Makurdi) & Mohammed I. Yaba (Kaduna)