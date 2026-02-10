Senegal Arrests 14 in Alleged Cross-Border Child Exploitation Ring

Senegalese police have said that they have arrested 14 people and dismantled a criminal network operating between Senegal and France.

The group, made up of Senegalese nationals, had allegedly been active since 2017 and was accused of serious offences involving the exploitation of minors. The police said the group was accused of "organised paedophilia, pimping, rape of minors under 15, sodomy, and intentional transmission of HIV/Aids". They allegedly repeatedly forced boys to have "unprotected sex" with men who were mostly HIV-positive and filmed it.

Police linked some of the suspects to a Frenchman arrested in 2025. The accused said that they acted under his instructions in exchange for money.

The arrests followed coordinated raids in Dakar and Kaolack, during which investigators seized evidence. The police have pledged to continue pursuing and dismantling such criminal networks and have released a toll-free number for the public to report any relevant information.