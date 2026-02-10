Senegal Arrests 14 in Alleged Cross-Border Child Exploitation Ring

Marieme/AllAfrica
(file photo).
10 February 2026
allAfrica.com

Senegalese police have said that they have arrested 14 people and dismantled a criminal network operating between Senegal and France.

The group, made up of Senegalese nationals, had allegedly been active since 2017 and was accused of serious offences involving the exploitation of minors. The police said the group was accused of "organised paedophilia, pimping, rape of minors under 15, sodomy, and intentional transmission of HIV/Aids". They allegedly repeatedly forced boys to have "unprotected sex" with men who were mostly HIV-positive and filmed it.

Police linked some of the suspects to a Frenchman arrested in 2025. The accused said that they acted under his instructions in exchange for money.

The arrests followed coordinated raids in Dakar and Kaolack, during which investigators seized evidence. The police have pledged to continue pursuing and dismantling such criminal networks and have released a toll-free number for the public to report any relevant information.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 allAfrica.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.