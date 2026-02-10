Nigerian Troops Kill Over 30 Terrorists, Repatriate 700 Refugees in One Week - DHQ

"Troops also uncovered and destroyed three major terrorist detention facilities along the Damboa-Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle."

The Defence Headquarters says troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed over 30 terrorists and facilitated the return of more than 700 Nigerian refugees within one week, as operations intensified across the North East.

The Director, Defence Media Operations, Michael Onoja, made this known while providing updates on military operations across the country in the last week.

Mr Onoja, a major general, said the successes followed aggressive, intelligence-driven operations against Boko Haram, ISWAP and JAS elements, conducted jointly with air assets and local security groups.

He said that on 30 January, troops conducting clearance operations in the Timbuktu Triangle around Kimba in the Damboa Local Government Area of Borno killed over 20 terrorists, including a notorious commander identified as Julaibib.

Mr Onoja added that similar engagements are ongoing in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno and in Hong and Mubi North Local Government Areas of Adamawa.

According to him, the operations led to further killings, arrests of kidnappers, rescue of abductees, and recovery of weapons and equipment.

"Troops also uncovered and destroyed three major terrorist detention facilities along the Damboa-Gujba axis of the Timbuktu Triangle, capable of holding about 300 captives each, rescuing 70 victims during the operation.

"In the same period, the second batch of about 700 Nigerian refugees was successfully repatriated from Cameroon through the Banki border in Bama LGA of Borno, with adequate security provided throughout the exercise," he said.

Mr Onoja said sustained operations across Borno, Yobe and Adamawa states also led to the arrest of logistics suppliers, recovery of arms and ammunition, while air interdiction missions destroyed five suspected VBIEDs along the Marguna road in Kaga LGA of Borno.

He said the operations had continued to degrade terrorist networks and improve security conditions for safe resettlement in the region.

