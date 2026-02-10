Nigeria: Nathaniel Idowu Foundation Takes Girls to Pitch With 'Let Her Play'

In line with its commitment to education, health, and sport, the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation has rolled out another landmark initiative for the girl-child, themed "Let Her Play."

Organised in partnership with the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Sports Council, the 10-week programme kicked off on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at the prestigious New Maracana Stadium in Tolu, Ajegunle.

It was a joyful and spirited occasion as the girls, brimming with excitement, were introduced to the fundamentals of football under the guidance of qualified and certified female coaches.

One of the parents, Adekunle Raymond, praised the initiative, describing it as "very good and important to help the young girls chart a career path towards a better life." He added, "I'm very grateful to the organisers, particularly the sponsor of the event, the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, for this opportunity given to our children."

The Director-General of the Ajeromi-Ifelodun Sports Council, McAnthony Anaelechukwu, expressed his delight at the turnout and reaffirmed the council's commitment to the cause. "Together with the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, we are set to change the narratives as it concerns the girl-child and the hitherto limited opportunities for them to develop and get a career for themselves as athletes or footballers," he remarked.