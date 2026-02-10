Nigerian Teen Set for 2nd Guinness World Record Cycling Expedition

The Kanyechukwu Autism Society Foundation, in collaboration with the Lagos State Government and the National Sports Commission (NSC), has announced the launch of #RideWithKanye, "Impossibility Is a Myth", a national cycling expedition that will see 16-year-old autistic artist and Guinness World Record holder, Kanyeyachukwu Tagbo-Okeke, attempt his second record.

The announcement was made at a press parley held in Lagos at the weekend and attended by key personalities including Mr. Mobolaji Abubakre Ogunlende, the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development.

The expedition, scheduled to begin in Enugu and ends in Lagos on World Autism Awareness Day, on April 2, 2026, is designed as a national movement to shift autism awareness from conversation to measurable impact.

Speaking at the briefing, Ogunlende, reaffirmed government support for the initiative, stating, "Lagos State is fully invested in this historic Guinness World Record attempt. #RideWithKanye is a sporting feat that aids a courageous national statement on inclusion, resilience and possibility. This initiative aligns directly with our THEMES Plus Agenda, and the Lagos State Government will deploy its full support, institutions and resources to ensure the success of this extraordinary journey."

Kanyeyachukwu, globally recognized for creating the world's largest art canvas by an individual, is now embarking on a new challenge that merges sport, advocacy and national unity.

His father noted that the journey reflects the long-standing belief that impossibility is a myth, and that every push of the bicycle pedals is a call for greater understanding, acceptance and inclusion for autistic persons across Nigeria.

The cross-country ride will pass through Enugu, Anambra, Delta, Ogun and Lagos States, with reception events hosted by state governments and community institutions.

At each stop, the campaign will deliver autism awareness engagements, free medical consultations and developmental screenings by neurodiversity-trained doctors, youth-focused sports activities, and cultural and community interactions. The Lagos grand finale on April 2 will anchor Nigeria's largest World Autism Awareness Day celebration, delivered in partnership with Spark a Spectrum, a leading U.S.-based autism advocacy platform.

The campaign is supported by key partners including the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, which has assigned 20 professional cyclists to accompany Kanyeyachukwu throughout the journey, Cyclology Cycling Club and Koyo HealthTech

A central goal of #RideWithKanye is to raise funds to train 1,000 caregivers across Nigeria with practical skills needed to support autistic children and adolescents at home, in schools and in communities.

The Foundation emphasized that the campaign is not only a record attempt but a national call to join a movement that turns awareness into action.