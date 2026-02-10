Nigeria: Cancer and the Cost of Survival

editorial

Nigeria joined the rest of the world to observe World Cancer Day 2026 on February 4. An initiative of the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), this year's Day, with the theme "United by Unique" focused on a people-centred approach to cancer care. This approach aims to place individuals, families and communities at the heart of health systems. It means not just treating the disease, but adopting the perspectives and experiences of individuals, carers, families and communities as participants in, and beneficiaries of, trusted health systems that respond to their needs and preferences in holistic ways.

But the stark reality for Nigerian cancer patients is that it is not merely a relentless fight for survival, but also a struggle against the immense financial resources required to sustain it.

A major story published by this newspaper to mark the day revealed that cancer patients are being forced to abandon essential orthodox treatment, opting instead for less expensive--yet risky and unreliable--herbal remedies.

This situation is unacceptable for any serious nation. Cancer, a major public health concern in Nigeria, with over 100,000 new cases and 70,000 deaths annually, certainly demands a more effective national approach. Patients should not endure such suffering without state assistance.

As our story illustrated, the cost of chemotherapy is prohibitively high and financially ruinous for most families. Individual chemotherapy doses can range from N150,000 to N500,000, while a single course of radiotherapy can cost up to N1,000,000. Comprehensive breast cancer treatment is estimated at N20 million, far beyond the reach of average households.

This crisis is exacerbated by late-stage diagnoses and a severe shortage of functional medical facilities. Nigeria, with a population exceeding 200 million, possesses only about 15 functional radiotherapy machines, yet requires at least 120. This deficit leads to waiting lists of six weeks or more for life-saving treatment, contributing to at least 10 Nigerians dying every hour, or about 81,000 annually. The five-year survival rate for breast cancer in Nigeria is a mere 25.6 per cent, starkly contrasting with over 80 per cent in developed nations.

Alarmingly, approximately 83 to 87 per cent of patients are diagnosed only at advanced stages, when treatment options are severely limited. Misconceptions and stigma frequently delay hospital visits until the disease becomes terminal.

Governments at all levels must recognise that greater efforts are needed to address these health challenges, which are rapidly becoming death sentences for many patients. Stakeholders in the health sector say the good news is that more than 40 per cent of cancer-related deaths are preventable, as they are linked to modifiable lifestyle choices and risk factors such as smoking, alcohol use, poor diet and physical inactivity. At least one-third of all cancer-related deaths could also be prevented through routine screening, early detection and treatment.

This is why the federal and state governments, in partnership with civil society organisations (CSOs) and the private sector should launch more awareness campaigns to reduce cancer risk factors, increase prevention, and improve diagnosis, treatment and care. Awareness will reduce fear, increase understanding, dispel myths and misconceptions, and change behaviours and attitudes.

Daily Trust welcomes the federal government's recent unveiling of the National Cancer Control Plan (2026-2030), with its new roadmap prioritising prevention, early detection and sustainable financing. The cost-sharing scheme with the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), which provides up to N400,000 in radiotherapy subsidies for low-income patients, is equally commendable.

However, the government must go further by ensuring the realistic implementation of the $154.1 million deal between the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to establish 15 new diagnostic and oncology centres nationwide by the end of 2026. It should not go the way of previous proclamations such as the 2021 National Chemotherapy Safety (ChemoSafe) Policy and the 2022 National Hospice and Palliative Care Policy, which were meant to address the palliative care needs of cancer patients.

The National Institute for Cancer Research and Treatment (NICRAT)'s promise to develop competent researchers for home-grown clinical trials by 2027, and to collaborate with sister agencies to facilitate the production of cancer drugs tailored to Nigeria, must be taken seriously.

Nigerians, too, should be more alert and watch out for signs and symptoms of cancer, including unusual lumps or swellings, breathlessness or difficulty swallowing, changes in bowel habits, unexpected bleeding, unexplained weight loss, fatigue, difficulty urinating, unusual breast changes and loss of appetite, and should seek proper medical checks promptly.

Private bodies and businesses should embrace the procurement of cancer equipment for hospitals as part of their corporate social responsibility. Nigerians would be delighted to hear of such procurements and partnerships.

Cancer is a deadly disease that requires all hands on deck to stop it.