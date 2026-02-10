Ghana: Identity of Muslim Woman Is Built On Modesty, Pursuit of Excellence - - Sheikh Tuntunba

An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Yahaya Tuntunba, has said that the identity of a Muslimah (a Muslim woman or girl) is built on faith, expressed through modesty, and pursued through excellence.

He explained that these qualities make the Muslimah strong, confident, and respectful, guiding their actions, words, and choices.

Speaking at a public lecture yesterday at Suhum Girls Senior High, Sheikh Tuntunba said Muslim women wear their hijabs as a symbol of resistance.

The lecture, themed "Faith, Modesty and Excellence: The Identity of the Muslimah," was aimed at teaching students how to become responsible and dedicated to their religion. It brought together hundreds of students, teachers, and members of the public to hear international scholars share insights on shaping the younger generation through Islamic teachings.

Sheikh Tuntunba added that the hijab signifies a refusal to be treated as an object of possession and a stand against oppression. He stressed that the battle to unveil the Muslimah is both physical and psychological.

"Striving for excellence and good character is obligatory upon every Muslim and Muslimah. It is the path to public benefit and personal success," Sheikh Tuntunba noted.

He appealed to Muslim leadership to support the rehabilitation of the school mosque to improve the students' event centre, which is currently in poor condition.

"There is a clear need to upgrade and furnish schools that house Muslim girls to an 'A' standard, rather than allowing Muslim girls to be denied their rights to fast, pray, and wear the hijab in missionary schools," he added.

Sheikh Tuntunba concluded by emphasizing that faith strengthens resilience, morality, and confidence, expressing his honour at being able to speak to the students and public on the matter.