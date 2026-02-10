Ghana: Zango Man Calls for Exemplary Leadership

Do not spread corruption in the land after it has been set in order. And call upon Him with hope and fear. Indeed, Allah's mercy is always close to the good-doers. Quran 7:56.

The above Quranic verse calls on humans as representatives of Allah on earth to act as caretakers and avoid causing 'Disorder, Mischief and Corruption' on earth, particularly after God has established it in a state of righteousness and order.

The current state of affairs in Ghana - politically, religiously and socioeconomically - calls everyone, regardless of our religious and political persuasions, to reflect on the above command from God.

In this article, I want to emphasise on matters concerning day-light corruption practices, the need for consensus over the commencement and finishing of Ramadan and galamsey menace.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Related Articles

Bribery and corruption

Bribery is part of corruption and corruption is an act of sin and crime wherever it is being practised. Corruption is more appalling when it's done in broad day-light. As if to say, with impunity, 'we are corrupt, we would make corruption attractive and get away with it'.

This is exactly the body language of those who engaged in vote-buying practices in the recent NDC parliamentary primary on Saturday February 7, 2026 at Ayawaso East constituency in the Greater Accra Region.

When the following categories of people engage in negative actions publicly, it sends a very bad signal to the whole country depicting a picture of the mind-sets of a generation or class of people.

Leaders, religious and non religious such as the political and traditional domains, whose influence transcend beyond their local community or congregation. People with certain level of knowledge and impact in a society - who are supposed to know better - the bearing of their actions (positive or negative) on the ordinary people.

The political actors in the said NDC parliamentary primaries, like many others, fall in both categories and as such set a very bad precedence for generations to come if action is not taken to remedy the situation.

The swift reaction of H.E. the President John Mahama is, therefore, highly commendable and outstanding, signifying the mind-set of a man in control of his house with a holistic view of his responsibilities nationwide.

The NDC as a party must act (in trajectory) in support of the President's action in body and spirit. If the party succeeds in cancelling the primaries, Ghanaians will respect the party and begin to develop trust in the true meaning of the 'RESET AGENDA'.

Call for consensus on Ramadan

The Office of the National Chief Imam organises an annual conference on Ramadan that is being managed by the Hilal Committee.

The Conference brings together over 40 National delegates from across the 16 regions and all the major Muslim sects in Ghana to deliberate over matters concerning the sighting of the crescent of Ramadan.

Key among the delegates are the representatives of all the regional Imams and national leadership of the Muslim community.

By consensus decision of all the delegates, a communique was released at the end of the National Ramadan Conference 2026 at Takoradi, Western Region, which indicated that February 18, 2026 is the day for searching the crescent of Ramadan in Ghana.

If sighted on 18th, Ramadan 2026 begins on February 19, but if it's not sighted on 18th, then February 19 becomes 30th Shaban and that makes February 20 the first day of Ramadan 2026 automatically.

The Almighty Allah has provided Muslims two avenues and windows when starting and ending Ramadan; (a) by relying on our own watch and search for the crescent or (2) by depending on a neighbouring country or any credible Muslim Nation.

For over 30 years, Ghanaians, through the Hilal Committee, have decided to rely on our watch and sighting. It is, therefore, appropriate and rewarding for all the Muslim sects and regional Imams to act in unison behind the National Chief Imam to observe Ramadan and celebrate Eidul Fitri.

The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) said "My Ummah (nation) will never agree by consensus upon misguidance or falsehood." Bukhari.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fight against galamsey

The media, civil society organisations and the promoters of urgent actions against the destruction and degradation of our environment must be commended for a good work.

Although the fight against galamsey is not over, the awareness created on the repercussions of the menace is well admirable and worthy of commendation.

In my limited observation, galamsey can never be defeated without political power and determination which must emanate from the top echelon of authorities in Ghana.

I pray the political decisions needed to salvage our environment are taken with full commitment and political power. Indeed, Allah's mercy is always close to the good-doers.

Long live Ghana in sustainable peace, harmony and development.

The writer is an Eminent Member and Chairman of the Finance and Fundraising Committee of the GARPC-National Peace Council of Ghana. Consultant in ADR, Human Rights and Islamic Affairs.