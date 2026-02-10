Nigeria: AHF Push for Condom Advocacy As Stis Surge in Nigeria

As part of its activities to mark the 2026 International Condom Day (ICD), the Foundation said it will host public events in Anambra State and Abuja, featuring road walks, free condom distribution, HIV testing and sexual health education, with the campaign themed "Just Use It."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF) Nigeria, has disclosed plans to take its condom advocacy directly to the streets and university campuses as sexually transmitted infections (STIs) continue to rise in Nigeria and globally.

The Foundation, in a statement issued on Monday warned that neglecting prevention could undo hard-won progress against HIV.

As part of its activities to mark the 2026 International Condom Day (ICD), the Foundation said it will host public events in Anambra State and Abuja, featuring road walks, free condom distribution, HIV testing and sexual health education, with the campaign themed "Just Use It."

AHF said condoms remain one of the most effective and affordable tools for preventing HIV, other STIs and unplanned pregnancies, yet they are increasingly sidelined as global health funding shrinks.

Rising STIs, shrinking prevention.

The Foundation noted that the global resurgence of STIs, particularly syphilis, is closely linked to reduced emphasis on prevention.

"The surge in STI rates worldwide, particularly syphilis, is not a mystery - it is what happens when global funding diminishes and condoms are not prioritised for prevention," it said in the statement.

AHF warned that without urgent action, new HIV infections could follow the same upward trend.

"Each condom used helps safeguard decades of progress in the global HIV response and avoids far more costly setbacks," it noted.

It added that reversing the trend does not require new scientific breakthroughs but political will, sustained investment, and a renewed commitment to ensuring condoms are free or affordable and widely available to those who need them most.

Road walk and symposium

As part of this year's activities, the Foundation said it will hold a road walk in Anambra State, on 12 February, where volunteers and partners will distribute free AHF-branded Love and Icon condoms, provide condom education and offer free HIV testing to members of the public.

On 13 February, the campaign will shift attention to the University of Abuja, targeting students of the Faculty of Media and Communications Studies with a prevention symposium focused on halting rising STI rates and stemming new HIV infections.

The AHF Abuja Wellness Centre will also provide free STI screening during the event.

They added that the events are aimed at making sexual health protection accessible and stigma-free, especially for young people.

HIV burden and prevention challenges in Nigeria

According to the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, recent estimates show that the adult HIV prevalence rate among people aged 15-49 is about 1.3-1.4 percent, with roughly 1.9 million Nigerians living with HIV.

This makes Nigeria one of the countries with the largest HIV epidemics in the world and the largest in West and Central Africa.

The agency added that states such as Rivers, Benue and Akwa Ibom have some of the highest numbers of people living with HIV, while urban centres like Lagos and the Federal Capital Territory also report high case counts.

In December, PREMIUM TIMES reported on AHF's World AIDS Day activities, which emphasised broadening STI services and testing in Nasarawa State as part of efforts to address persistent gaps in prevention, screening and care. The Foundation highlighted that expanding awareness and services was key to Nigeria's drive to reduce new infections

'Africa is forced to do more with less'

Martin Matabishi, AHF's Africa bureau chief, said the continent is under growing pressure as donor funding declines, making prevention more critical than ever.

Mr Matabishi noted that while HIV and STI burdens remain high across the continent, particularly syphilis and congenital syphilis, Africa is forced to do more with less, making prevention more important than ever.

"Condoms are cheap, effective, and proven, yet too often people can't get them or face stigma for using them. With donor funding shrinking, governments must step up domestic health financing and remove barriers to access, which helps ensure condoms are freely and widely available," he said.

He warned that cutting prevention efforts would lead to "more infections, higher costs, and lives lost later."

Also, AHF Nigeria's Country Programme Director, Echey Ijezie, said the campaign is about reinforcing a proven message.

Mr Ijezie said they are reminding everyone that using condoms is the best way and most cost-effective method to prevent HIV, other STIs, and unplanned pregnancies.

International Condom Day

International Condom Day was launched in 2009 by AHF and observed annually on 13 February, to promote condoms as a central tool for protecting sexual health worldwide.

The campaign also challenges stigma by framing condom use as responsible and empowering.

AHF is a global non-profit provider of HIV/AIDS medical care, currently supporting more than 2.8 million people in 50 countries, including Nigeria.

As STI rates rise and prevention budgets tighten, the organisation says its message this year is intentionally clear: condoms still work, and ignoring them comes at a cost.