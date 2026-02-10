Liberia: Why the Arrest Agenda Needs a Radical Rethink On Implementation and Funding

opinion

Liberia stands at a critical juncture. With a president who appears genuinely committed to transforming the nation, there is cautious optimism about the country's trajectory. Recent findings from Naymote, Partners for Democratic Development highlight persistent weaknesses in governance, service delivery, and accountability systems, particularly in the implementation of the ARREST Agenda. While these observations are valuable, they reveal only part of the story--focusing on symptoms rather than root causes of Liberia's underdevelopment.

Naymote's recommendations, including fast-tracking decentralization, a nationwide e-procurement rollout, establishing a unified digital governance backbone, and creating an interagency task force for policy coherence, are well-intentioned. These measures would address some immediate "bread and butter" challenges. However, they function as band-aids on a patient requiring surgery. The real pathology lies deeper, in what can be termed the "hard issues" that perpetuate Liberia's underdevelopment.

The Hard Truths are Infrastructure and Financing Deficits. The fundamental obstacles to Liberia's development are not primarily administrative or procedural. They are concrete and quantifiable: persistent infrastructure deficits, severe financing constraints, limited economic competitiveness, declining donor support, and critically, a substantial reduction in the nation's productive capacity. These are the challenges the ARREST Agenda was designed to address. Yet the agenda is falling short, not due to lack of ambition, but due to the absence of an assertive, intentional implementation roadmap and a realistic funding strategy.

Consider the infrastructure baseline. Over 70 percent of Liberians lack access to electricity, a deficit that would require between $1.5 billion and $2 billion to address. The roads and transport sector needs $1 billion to $1.2 billion in investment, with only 30 percent of roads currently paved. Healthcare infrastructure demands $1.5 billion, while digital infrastructure requires $300 million to $500 million to bridge urban-rural disparities. Water and sanitation systems need $500 million to $600 million. Compounding these challenges is a projected housing shortage of 500,000 to 512,000 units by 2030, with over 65 percent of the population currently living in slums.

According to analyses by the International Monetary Fund, World Bank, and the Centre for Affordable Housing Finance in Africa, Liberia requires between $3.5 billion and $5.5 billion to meaningfully narrow its infrastructure deficit and restore substantive productive capacity by 2030. This is not a wish list but a minimum threshold for serious development.

The $8.38 Billion Illusion. Against this backdrop, the government's ARREST Agenda proposes an $8.38 billion budget with vague allocations and questionable funding assumptions. According to the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, this amount would come from four sources: government contribution of $2.5 billion (30 percent), private sector provision of $2.7 billion (35 percent), grants and NGO activities totaling $1.9 billion (25 percent), and diaspora remittances projected at $700 million (10 percent).

Each of these assumptions deserves scrutiny. The allocation of uses raises immediate questions about the drafters' understanding of the realities of development financing. Economic transformation receives $1.59 billion, but what constitutes economic transformation? Environmental sustainability receives $420 million, the rule of law receives $620 million, and infrastructure development is allocated $2.57 billion, with additional amounts for health ($1.39 billion), education ($730 million), and social development ($170 million). These categories lack specificity and clear implementation pathways.

More fundamentally, the revenue projections are unrealistic. The government's desire to contribute $2.5 billion over three years--roughly $700 million to $800 million annually--vastly exceeds its limited fiscal space. The $1.9 billion in donor projections appears disconnected from recent trends, as official development assistance to Liberia has shrunk over the past three years. A more realistic estimate suggests donors might contribute $500 million to $800 million over the period, with funds likely to be targeted and restricted. The $700 million remittance projection is similarly problematic, as remittances represent direct household consumption beyond government control and cannot be appropriated for development projects.

The document provides no clear explanation for how the $8.38 billion will be raised, nor does it account for the gap between this figure and the more realistic $3.5 billion to $5.5 billion needed specifically for infrastructure restoration.

Innovative Financing is the Path Forward. To bridge the infrastructure gap and restore productive capacity, Liberia must adopt innovative capital mobilization strategies and inclusive ownership models. The solution lies in blended finance mechanisms that combine development finance institutions with private capital, real-world asset tokenization and securitization, decentralized autonomous organization models, local currency bond issuance, and hybrid public-private partnership delivery models.

Consider a practical example in the energy sector. Liberia could leverage the Transco CLG framework and the West Africa Power Pool, along with associated regional treaties, to design and package an energy project that would build both a 1,000-megawatt power plant and 1,000 kilovolt-ampere distribution infrastructure. This would involve one private sponsor for generation and another for distribution, with appropriate structuring through a transaction partner. Similar models could be applied to water and sanitation, digital infrastructure, healthcare, and affordable housing.

To accelerate infrastructure financing, Liberia should establish three key institutional mechanisms. First, a development finance institution structured as a non-bank, non-deposit-taking institution that could invest 5 to 10 percent of project funding needs and serve as the Mandated Lead Arranger, signaling government commitment while generating fees and sharing in future revenue. Second, a Sovereign Wealth Fund to capture and deploy national savings strategically. Third, restructure the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation to channel 25 percent of collections into the Sovereign Wealth Fund, creating a sustainable domestic capital base.

Economic Fundamentals Provide a Foundation. Despite financing constraints, Liberia's macroeconomic fundamentals show encouraging trends. The IMF projects GDP growth of 4.6 percent in 2025, rising to 5.4 percent in 2026 and stabilizing at 5.5 percent thereafter. Revenue is expected to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, supported by a population of 5.4 million. The Central Bank's net foreign assets are projected at $465 million by 2030. Inflation has declined from 10.1 percent in 2023 to 8.3 percent, while the poverty rate dropped from 27.5 percent to 26.4 percent. The fiscal deficit has narrowed dramatically from 7.1 percent to 2.0 percent of GDP.

These indicators signal resilience and potential. However, they must be viewed against significant constraints. Public debt stands at approximately $2.15 billion. Liberia's OECD Country Risk Classification places it at the seventh-highest risk level, resulting in high borrowing costs and junk-bond status that severely limit access to affordable capital. Structural biases in risk assessment often fail to reflect governance improvements or economic progress, creating a vicious cycle.

Nevertheless, opportunities exist. The approval of the Millennium Challenge Corporation compact and recent USAID healthcare financing provide momentum for reforms and serve as leverage for additional investment. Liberia must use these endorsements strategically to build confidence among institutional lenders, private capital providers, and regional development finance institutions.

Structural Economic Challenges Require Strategic Interventions

Beyond infrastructure and financing, Liberia faces structural economic challenges that demand attention. Nine out of ten new jobs are in the informal sector. Productivity in the agricultural and service sectors remains low. While labor force participation is high at 78 percent, job quality is poor, with vulnerable employment affecting 78 percent of the workforce. Wage employment stagnates at 20 percent, compounded by low educational attainment, skill mismatches, and pervasive informality in the private sector.

Strategic interventions could shift these dynamics. Investment in agro-processing, wood products, and manufacturing with a focus on value addition could boost competitive domestic production. The transition to solid wood processing could generate significantly higher economic output, particularly if coupled with a ban on raw log exports and incentives for domestic processing in special economic zones or through quotas requiring 30 percent of logs to be processed locally.

Another promising approach is for the government to establish a mechanism to purchase 20 percent of Liberia's gold production in Liberian dollars at a 5 percent discount to the London Bullion Market Association price. This would strengthen foreign reserves, support local currency stability, and create a strategic commodity buffer. Youth employment could be enhanced through targeted investment in creative industries, entertainment, and sports, which offer high multiplier effects and relatively low capital requirements.

The Imperative of Action

Liberia's development challenge is not fundamentally about whether President Joseph Boakai's administration is sincere in its reform intentions. The evidence suggests it is. The challenge lies in translating intention into implementation through realistic planning and innovative financing.

The current ARREST Agenda framework, with its $8.38 billion budget based on questionable assumptions, risks undermining credibility and squandering the current window of opportunity. What Liberia needs is a recalibrated approach that acknowledges the $3.5 billion to $5.5 billion infrastructure investment threshold as the priority, develops specific, bankable projects using blended finance models, establishes the institutional architecture for sustainable development finance, and leverages current positive momentum from MCC compact approval and improving macroeconomic indicators.

Time is of the essence. Liberia's current economic trajectory provides a foundation, but foundations alone do not build houses. Without concrete action on infrastructure financing and institutional development, the soft reforms that Naymote and others recommend will produce marginal gains at best. The hard issues demand hard solutions--and those solutions are within reach if Liberia's leadership acts with urgency, realism, and innovation.

The question is not whether Liberia can afford to make these investments. Given the scale of need and the cost of inaction, the real question is whether Liberia can afford not to.