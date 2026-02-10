Liberia: Arcelormittal Liberia, FDA Sign MOU to Support Conservation of East Nimba Nature Reserve

PAYNESVILLE — ArcelorMittal Liberia has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Forestry Development Authority and the Co-Management Committee of the East Nimba Nature Reserve to support the conservation and sustainable management of one of Liberia's most ecologically significant protected areas.

The agreement, signed at the FDA headquarters in Paynesville, forms part of ArcelorMittal Liberia's Biodiversity Conservation Programme, established to operationalize the company's environmental and biodiversity obligations under its Mineral Development Agreement with the Government of Liberia.

Under the MoU, ArcelorMittal Liberia will provide targeted financial and technical support aimed at strengthening protected-area management, law enforcement, biodiversity monitoring, and community engagement within the East Nimba Nature Reserve.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, ArcelorMittal Liberia Chief Executive Officer Michiel Van Der Merwe commended the FDA and the reserve's co-management committee for their conservation efforts and reaffirmed the company's commitment to environmental stewardship.

"We appreciate the work the FDA is doing and reaffirm our support," Van Der Merwe said. "As we expand our operations, we want to ensure that we do not simply leave areas as we found them, but leave them in a better condition. That commitment is central to our strategy."

FDA Managing Director Rudolph J. Merab Sr. welcomed the partnership, describing it as a timely and strategic collaboration that strengthens conservation efforts in the East Nimba Nature Reserve.

He said the MoU reflects a shared responsibility between government institutions and the private sector to protect Liberia's biodiversity while promoting sustainable development for present and future generations.

The East Nimba Nature Reserve is a nationally designated protected area and a critical component of the broader Mount Nimba biodiversity landscape, which is recognized for its rich endemic species and ecological importance.

Organizers said the partnership underscores a growing emphasis on responsible resource development and long-term environmental stewardship, particularly in regions where extractive activities intersect with sensitive ecosystems.