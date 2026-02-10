Nigeria Drops Two Places to 142nd in 2025 Corruption Ranking, Trails 33 African Countries

The ranking places Nigeria behind 33 other African countries, spotlighting persistent governance challenges in Africa's most populous nation.

Nigeria ranked 142nd out of 182 countries in the 2025 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), scoring 26 out of 100, according to Transparency International's latest assessment of public sector corruption.

The new position is down two places from the nation's 140th spot on the 2025 CPI ranking.

With this, Nigeria's score remains well below the global average of 43.

The CPI, released on Tuesday, ranks countries on a scale from 0 (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). Transparency International reported that the global average dropped to 42, with more than two-thirds of countries scoring below 50.

Nigeria retained its score from 2024 but fell from 140th to 142nd place, reflecting stagnation in anti-corruption efforts.

In Africa, Seychelles topped the ranking with 68 points, followed by Cabo Verde with 62, Botswana 58, and Rwanda 58.

Other countries ahead of Nigeria include Mauritius, Namibia, Senegal, Ghana, South Africa, Tanzania, Morocco, Tunisia, Kenya, and Egypt.

Nigeria shares its 142nd position with Cameroon, Guinea, Kyrgyzstan, Guatemala, and Papua New Guinea.

Transparency International's assessment

Transparency International warned that corruption remains a serious global threat, fueled by declining political will, weakening democratic institutions, and lack of decisive leadership.

"We're seeing a concerning picture of long-term decline in leadership to tackle corruption," Maíra Martini, Chief Executive Officer of Transparency International, said in a statement on Tuesday.

"At a time of climate crisis, instability, and polarisation, the world needs accountable leaders and independent institutions to protect the public interest--yet, too often, they are falling short."

The organisation noted that 148 countries have either stagnated or worsened since 2012, while only 32 countries have significantly reduced corruption.

It warned that corruption diverts resources from essential services, undermines climate action, and erodes human rights worldwide.

Nigeria's corruption trajectory

Nigeria's CPI scores have fluctuated over the years but remained consistently low. In 2019, the country ranked 146th with 26 points. It dropped to 154th with 24 points in 2021, improved slightly to 145th with 25 points in 2023, and rose to 140th with 26 points in 2024.

Over the period from 1996 to 2023, Nigeria's CPI average stood at 21.48, reaching an all-time high of 28 points in 2016 and a record low of 6.9 points in 1996.

The country remains below the sub-Saharan African average of 33, reflecting entrenched governance challenges, selective enforcement, and institutional weaknesses.

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) attributed Nigeria's modest improvements in 2024 to the prosecution of corruption suspects, increased asset recovery, and greater cooperation with international partners, including the repatriation of stolen funds from France and the United States.

Executive Director Auwal 'Rafsanjani' Musa said domestic efforts by the EFCC and ICPC, coupled with investigative journalism and civil society advocacy, strengthened accountability.

He also noted that digitisation of governance processes, including automated tax collection and procurement systems, contributed to Nigeria's improved transparency.

High-profile corruption cases

Corruption scandals involving top officials continue to dominate public discourse. Yahaya Bello, former governor of Kogi State, faces charges for misappropriating over N110 billion in public funds.

He was arraigned in two Abuja courts in November 2024, pleaded not guilty, and was remanded at the EFCC facility before being granted bail.

Former EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa was suspended in 2023 over corruption allegations, raising questions about accountability within anti-graft agencies.

Investigations into the misuse of COVID-19 relief funds, electoral fraud, and fuel subsidy scams continue, while former Central Bank Governor Godwin Emefiele was arrested for alleged financial mismanagement.

Civil society organisations, including CISLAC, continue to push for strict enforcement of the Proceeds of Crime Act and reforms to strengthen Nigeria's anti-corruption framework.

Nigeria chapter reacts

CISLAC said Nigeria's unchanged score and drop in ranking highlight stagnation in anti-corruption efforts.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr Rafsanjani emphasised that the organisation remains committed to collaborating with institutions to strengthen governance and accountability.

He added that while CPI captures perceptions of corruption in the public sector, it does not evaluate individual cases.

Positive development

CISLAC acknowledged that Nigeria has made measurable progress in recovering stolen assets. Between October 2023 and September 2025, the EFCC recovered N566 billion, $411 million, and 1,502 properties, while the ICPC reclaimed N37.44 billion and $2.353 million.

On the international front, the UK Crown Dependency of Jersey repatriated $9.5 million in corruption-linked funds, earmarked for infrastructure projects including the Abuja-Kano Road.

The organisation also spotlighted Nigeria's removal from the FATF grey list, following the implementation of a 19-point plan to strengthen anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

CISLAC stressed that while these steps signal progress, the management of recovered assets must remain transparent and accountable to ensure that the funds reach ordinary citizens.

Areas of concern

Despite these strides, CISLAC warned that corruption remains deeply entrenched across multiple sectors. Judicial corruption and nepotism continue to erode public trust, while oil theft and subsidy fraud persist, with the Auditor-General's 2022 report showing that the NNPCL failed to account for N22.3 billion, $49.7 million, £14.3 million, and €5.2 million in oil-related revenues.

Corruption in the power and security sectors, coupled with a shrinking civic space and weak compliance with the Freedom of Information Act, further undermines accountability.

The 2025 Media Rights Agenda report recorded 86 attacks on journalists and media organisations, highlighting the dangers faced by those investigating and exposing corruption.

Governance experts pointed to a compromised judiciary, selective public appointments, and a weakened legislature as major obstacles to reform.

Analysts also emphasised that gaps in digital governance, limited whistleblower protection, and insufficient public oversight of recovered assets continue to hinder long-term anti-corruption progress, making systemic change a persistent challenge.

Recommendations

CISLAC and Transparency International urged the government to strengthen the independence and funding of the EFCC, ICPC, and Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit, introduce judicial integrity monitoring mechanisms, and ensure transparent public appointments.

They called for improved oversight of oil production and public procurement, full implementation of the Public Procurement Act, creation of publicly accessible recovered asset databases, passage of the Whistleblower Protection Bill, and enhanced civic engagement through digital governance tools.

While Nigeria has made modest strides in asset recovery, enforcement, and digital transparency, CPI 2025 underscores that deep-rooted governance and institutional challenges persist.

CISLAC and other civil society organisations stressed that consistent enforcement, citizen oversight, and structural reforms remain essential for Nigeria to improve its global ranking, restore public trust, and strengthen accountability.