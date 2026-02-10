Liberia: Kingdom Harvest Ministries Marks 20th Convention in Monrovia

MONROVIA — Kingdom Harvest Ministries International has opened its 20th annual national convention in Monrovia, bringing together delegates from across the country and calling for a more holistic, action-oriented approach to tackling corruption, drug abuse, and social decay in Liberia.

The week-long convention, being held in Congo Town, focuses on the role of the church beyond worship, emphasizing practical engagement in national development, youth rehabilitation, and moral renewal.

Speaking ahead of the convention, the ministry's founder, Hilary Gbotoe, said religious leaders must take a more deliberate role in addressing corruption by teaching its social and economic consequences to their congregations.

"Religious institutions must begin to educate their members on how corruption undermines society," Gbotoe said. "Cultivating the right mindset among our people is critical to improving Liberia for everyone."

Gbotoe said the ministry plans to use the convention to develop strategies aimed at national transformation, including the establishment of an advanced treatment and rehabilitation center for disadvantaged youth affected by drug abuse.

"We want people to understand that the church is not only about gathering to sing and pray," he said. "We are called to be the light of the world. Our influence must go beyond the church building, in line with the teachings of Jesus."

He noted that the use of narcotic substances among young people is rising and said the proposed rehabilitation center would complement government efforts to restore livelihoods and reintegrate affected youth into society.

Also addressing the convention, the ministry's National Overseer, Euriahs Togar, called on Christians to move from preaching alone to practical action.

"The church must move beyond what I call a 'dry gospel,"' Togar said. "We must prioritize feeding the hungry, clothing the naked, and visiting the sick--not just talking about it."

He said such actions reflect the true essence of Christianity and the life of Christ upon which the faith is founded.

Togar urged Christians across Liberia to participate in the convention, noting that Kingdom Harvest Ministries International views spiritual growth and social responsibility as inseparable.

"The church has two responsibilities--spiritual and physical," he said. "We take both very seriously."

The convention is being held under the theme "The Missional Church," focusing on redefining the purpose and mission of the church in contemporary society.

The program began Sunday with a formal worship service and will continue through Friday with daily Bible-based teachings led by Bishop Gbotoe and other guest speakers. Saturday's activities will include relationship-enrichment sessions for married and unmarried couples, as well as a Valentine's dinner for couples.