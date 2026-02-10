Liberians to Honor Late Patriot Alhaji G. V. Kromah At Public Memorial Service

MONROVIA — Liberians from across the country are expected to gather Wednesday, Feb. 11, to honor the life and legacy of Alhaji G. V. Kromah, a distinguished public servant whose career spanned journalism, academia, government, diplomacy, sports administration, and national leadership.

The public memorial service and legacy celebration will take place at noon at the ALCOP Operational Office--commonly known as the Aluminum Factory--along Somalia Drive in Gardnerville, Monrovia, according to organizers.

Kromah is widely remembered for blending rigorous scholarship with principled public service, and for his consistent advocacy for democratic governance, national unity, and responsible public communication during some of Liberia's most consequential periods.

A seasoned journalist and educator, he served in several senior government roles, including Special Assistant to then Vice President Bennie D. Warner, Assistant Minister of Information under President William R. Tolbert, Director-General of the Liberia Broadcasting System in 1982, and later Minister of Information under President Samuel K. Doe in 1984.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In academia, Kromah left a lasting imprint at the University of Liberia, where he served as chairman of the Mass Communications Department, mentoring generations of journalists and shaping professional media practice in the country.

His influence extended into transitional governance during Liberia's post-conflict recovery, when he served as vice chairman of the Council of State of the Liberian National Transitional Government, helping to guide the nation through a fragile period of political transition.

Beyond politics and education, Kromah was a strong advocate for youth development and national cohesion through sports. As president of the Mighty Barrolle Sports Association, he promoted athletics as a platform for unity, discipline, and national pride.

Organizers say the memorial service is intended to bring together Liberians across political, ethnic, and religious lines to honor a life defined by public service and national commitment. The program will feature interfaith prayers, tributes, and reflections on Kromah's contributions to Liberia's democratic evolution, media development, and national identity.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Seating will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and organizers said established protocols of remembrance will be observed.

The event is being organized by the Professor Alhaji G. V. Kromah Memorial Service and Legacy Celebration Group.