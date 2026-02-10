Liberia: Nalsp Condemns Inappropriate Performance At St. Teresa's Convent

The National Association of Liberia School Principals (NALSP) on Monday, February 9, strongly condemns the performance of an inappropriate song and dance at the St. Teresa's Convent Campus mid-last week, describing the incident as disturbing and inconsistent with the Ministry of Education's (MoE) Student Code of Conduct.

Speaking on behalf of the Association, NALSP National President, Mr. Darric Dennis, emphasized the need for all secondary schools across Liberia to strictly uphold established standards governing student behavior and school-based activities.

According to Mr. Dennis, while schools remain spaces that encourage creativity, talent development, and student expression, such activities must always reflect discipline, respect, and age-appropriate content as prescribed by the Ministry of Education.

"Secondary schools are not only meant to promote academic excellence and discipline, but also to shape character and responsible citizenship," the NALSP President noted. "For this reason, all performances and entertainment activities, whether academic, cultural, recreational, or social, must be properly guided and supervised."

Mr. Dennis warned that content containing explicit language or messages unsuitable for students, particularly young learners, violates school regulations and must not be tolerated.

He stressed that where such violations occur, corrective or disciplinary measures should be applied to set a clear precedent and prevent future recurrence.

Reacting specifically to the incident at St. Teresa's Convent, NALSP described the performance as containing disturbing scenes and inappropriate content, prompting the Association to call for immediate action by school authorities and education stakeholders.

The Association has urged school principals and administrators to review and reinforce policies governing student activities, while strengthening supervision of all school programs. Teachers, discipline officers, and activity coordinators were also called upon to improve vetting and approval processes for performances and events before they are conducted.

NALSP through its President further appealed to students to exercise sound judgment and uphold conduct that reflects respect for themselves, their schools, and the wider community. In addition, the Association announced plans to collaborate with the Ministry of Education to probe the incident and put measures in place to avoid similar occurrences in the future.

Despite condemning the incident, Mr. Dennis reaffirmed NALSP's support for creativity and talent development among students, encouraging them to express themselves in ways that bring pride to their schools, families, and the nation.

"Creativity is welcome, but it must be exercised responsibly and within approved standards," he stressed.

The Association also called on parents and guardians to continue working closely with schools in guiding students toward positive behavior and responsible self-expression.

NALSP concluded by reaffirming its commitment to partnering with the Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to maintain safe, respectful, and values-driven learning environments in Liberian secondary schools. All schools were encouraged to take proactive steps to ensure continued compliance with the MoE Student Code of Conduct and related regulations.

The statement, according to the NALSP President, was issued in the spirit of guidance, responsibility, and a collective commitment to quality education in Liberia.