Liberia: As Demolitions Rise, Ex-Land Administrator Warns of Growing Land Fraud

Liberia's long-running land crisis has once again come into sharp national focus following the demolition of dozens of homes and structures in communities around 4th Street in Sinkor, Monrovia, the 72nd area in Paynesville. Behind the rubble are families displaced, savings wiped out, and a system struggling to contain what many observers now describe as an epidemic of land fraud.

Former Land Administrator of the late William Zenah Estate, Anthony T. Cole, has warned that illegal land sales are not only increasing but are fast becoming a social and economic time bomb--one that threatens generational wealth, social stability, and public trust in state institutions.

"When I see these demolitions, I feel very bad because people suffer for their hard-earned money," Cole said. "Property is a generational asset meant for children and grandchildren. Watching it destroyed is painful. But the law is the law."

Liberia's land problems are deeply historical. For decades, overlapping claims, unclear titles, customary land practices, weak documentation, and political interference have fueled disputes across both urban and rural areas. Following the civil war, rapid urbanization and population pressure in Monrovia intensified competition for land, while weak enforcement created fertile ground for fraud.

Successive governments have attempted reforms. The establishment of the Liberia Land Authority (LLA), the passage of the Land Rights Act of 2018, and the digitization of some land records were all aimed at bringing clarity, order, and transparency to land ownership.

Yet enforcement gaps persist.

"Liberia has strong land laws," Cole acknowledged, "but weak enforcement has allowed criminals to thrive."

According to Cole, many recent demolitions stem from land illegally sold by individuals who lacked legal authority--often joint owners acting alone, impostors forging documents, or private sellers conveying government-owned land.

"All these people whose properties are being destroyed today gave their money to criminals," he stressed. "Some of them are now in the streets because they were deceived."

Cole recounted an encounter with David Jallah, a young man whose family home--where he had lived since infancy--was demolished following a court ruling.

"These are not criminals. These are victims," Cole said. "They wanted shelter and security, but they were robbed."

The demolitions underscore a painful dilemma: courts are enforcing the law, but enforcement often comes years after families have settled, built homes, and raised children on disputed land.

"Judges and magistrates do not take bribes to perfect justice," Cole noted. "Courts rule based on statutory law and facts, even if the outcome is painful."

Cole's central warning is blunt: ignorance of land law is financially fatal.

"In this economy, getting money is hard. If you don't investigate properly before buying land, you will lose your money," he said.

He urged buyers to conduct title searches at the Liberia Land Authority, hire legal practitioners to verify ownership, obtain letters of administration, mortgages, and cartographical maps, and speak with community elders and neighbors to confirm boundaries and history.

"Do not gamble your money in the hands of criminals," he warned.

Cole highlighted joint tenancy as a major source of fraud.

"If five people own a piece of land, one person cannot sell it alone. That is criminal," he said.

He also cautioned against buying government-owned land from private individuals, noting that the state does not legally convey land twice.

Beyond individual losses, Cole sees a broader danger emerging.

"If this continues, I see disaster," he warned. "Illegal land sales will deepen poverty, fuel social tension, and destroy trust."

He called on the government to strengthen the Liberia Land Authority, both financially and logistically, to pursue land criminals aggressively.

"The government must go after these people, prosecute them, and jail them," he said. "They are violently taking people's property."

Cole also urged citizens to formally report disputes early, rather than waiting until conflicts escalate to demolitions.

While defending the rule of law, Cole appealed for humanitarian considerations for displaced families.

"The government has eminent domain, but it is also a twin father," he said. "Some people were eager for a place to sleep and were robbed. They deserve help."

His perspective is shaped by personal experience.

"I have been victimized by land disputes myself," Cole revealed. "That is why I will never buy land without tracing it back to the government."

Many believe addressing Liberia's land crisis requires faster land digitization and public access to records, community-level land awareness campaigns, stronger inter-agency collaboration between courts, police, and the LLA, swift prosecution of land fraud syndicates, and temporary relief mechanisms for displaced families.

Without these steps, land disputes will continue to undermine urban development, social cohesion, and investment confidence.

"Every property citizens acquire is for generations," Cole concluded. "Protect that legacy. Do your title search. Follow the law. Ignorance excuses no one."