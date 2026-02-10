Nigeria: Obi Visits Kano, Consoles Traders Over Fire Incident

Kano — The presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, yesterday visited Kano's Singer Market to console victims of last week's devastating fire that ravaged the area, destroying millions of naira worth of goods.

The former Anambra State governor expressed sympathy to the victims and promised undisclosed financial support while condoling with them on the incident, which occurred last week, during a visit to Kano yesterday.

"Let me start by saying my sincere sympathy to the leadership of this facility on what recently happened. We are here physically to see what happened to you here at the Singer Market, to see the large loss encountered by owners of the facility.

"This is indeed a huge loss not only to Kano but a huge loss to Nigeria, because there are a lot of people employed here who are affected by the losses.

"We are here to show our support for the victims, that is why I left Lagos to come here physically, and in my very small way, show my own support," he stated.

Speaking on behalf of the victims, the Chairman of the Singer Market Development Association, Jamilu Muhammad Zakari, thanked Obi for his kindness and sympathy, and expressed appreciation.

"We appreciate your sympathy toin flyingll the way from Lagos to be with us and sympathise with us.

"It was really an unfortunate incident to have experienced such a fire outbreak in this market. We appreciate your concern and that of your entourage," he stated.

Obi donated an undisclosed amount to the leadership of the market during the visit.