Liberia: Judge Wennah Calls for Moral Courage and Professional Discipline As February Court Term Begins

Gbarnga — The Resident Circuit Judge for the Sexual Offenses Division of the Ninth Judicial Circuit for Bong County, Judge Cornelius Flomo Wennah, has issued a call for integrity, discipline, and ethical responsibility among lawyers and jurors, describing them as the moral foundation upon which justice in Liberia must stand.

Judge Wennah made the call on Monday, February 9, 2026, during the opening of the February A.D. 2026 Term of Court in Bong County, a ceremony that brought together members of the legal community, prospective jurors, county officials, civil society representatives, and residents of Gbarnga.

Delivering his opening charge, Judge Wennah said the message he carried into the new court term was deliberate and necessary, particularly at a time when public confidence in institutions remains closely tied to the conduct of those entrusted with authority.

Addressing members of the Liberian National Bar Association and other practicing lawyers in attendance, Judge Wennah stressed that integrity must guide every aspect of legal practice, warning that professional success built on deception ultimately erodes the very system lawyers are sworn to protect.

"The practice of law is not a game of clever tricks or calculated half truths, but a solemn public trust that demands honesty, discipline, and moral courage at all times, because when lawyers choose to mislead the court, distort facts, or manipulate the law for personal or financial gain, they do not merely betray their clients, they undermine justice itself and weaken the confidence of the people in the judiciary," Judge Wennah said.

He reminded lawyers that their primary duty is owed to the court and to justice, not merely to the interests of those who retain their services, adding that ethical advocacy requires diligence, proper research, and respect for legal procedures.

"The law is a living body that evolves through legislation, judicial interpretation, constitutional mandates, and international obligations, and any lawyer who approaches the courtroom unprepared, armed with frivolous motions, wrong citations, or shallow understanding, wastes judicial time and contributes to the slow decay of professionalism that our justice system cannot afford," he cautioned.

Turning to prospective jurors, Judge Wennah described jury service as a sacred civic responsibility that places ordinary citizens at the heart of the justice process, noting that their role carries immense consequences for both the accused and society at large.

"When you accept the responsibility of jury service, you are not doing a favor for the court or the government, you are standing as the collective conscience of your community, entrusted with the power to protect the innocent, restrain the guilty, and ensure that justice is done without fear, favor, or personal interest," he told the jurors.

He warned jurors against allowing social relationships, external pressure, gifts, or public opinion to influence their judgment, emphasizing that verdicts must be based solely on evidence presented in court and the applicable law.

Judge Wennah further stressed that justice in Liberia belongs to the people, and that jurors serve as their direct representatives in the courtroom, a role that demands seriousness, attentiveness, and independence of thought.

"A careless juror, a distracted juror, or a juror who allows bias or outside influence to shape their decision can destroy lives, free the guilty, or condemn the innocent, and that is why discipline, confidentiality, and strict adherence to the law are not optional virtues but essential duties of every person who sits in judgment of another," Judge Wennah emphasized.

Judge Wennah reminded both lawyers and jurors that they are not adversaries in the justice process but partners working toward a common goal, which is the fair and impartial administration of justice for all Liberians.

"When lawyers uphold ethical advocacy and jurors exercise honest judgment, the courts become a place of hope rather than fear, and it is only through this shared commitment to integrity and discipline that public trust in the judiciary can be restored, strengthened, and sustained for generations to come," he said.

Following his address, Judge Wennah, acting under the authority of the Chief Justice of the Republic of Liberia, declared the February A.D. 2026 Term of the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court and Criminal Court "E" open for business in Bong County.