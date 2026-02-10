Liberia: President Boakai Reaffirms Government's Support for Religious Freedom At Consecration of Bishop Paye Bagnon

10 February 2026
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Emmanuel Weedee-Conway

Monrovia — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to religious tolerance and freedom of worship, describing the church as a vital pillar of Liberia's national development and moral direction.

Speaking at the Episcopal Ordination and Consecration of Bishop-elect, Rev. Paye Vincent Bagnon, Jr. of Faith Life International in Soul Clinic, Paynesville, outside Monrovia, President Boakai praised the church for its enduring contributions to peace, unity, and nation-building, noting that Liberia's progress has been sustained through faith and righteousness.

"We thank God for someone who has given so much to this country. We didn't come here by mistake. We thank you for your service to this nation. You are the custodian of our people," said the Liberian Leader.

He assured the congregation and the religious community in general of the government's willingness to support religious tolerance and the freedom of all Liberians to worship without fear or hindrance.

The President stressed the importance of prayers from the church, stating that Liberia looks to religious leaders for spiritual guidance and intercession.

"It is the interest of the righteous that has brought us as a nation this far," he furthered as he expressed optimism that Liberia has "better days ahead through the blessings of the Lord."

President Boakai also commended Chief Consecrator Bishop Darlington G. Johnson for elevating Liberia's image through principled leadership.

"Bishop Darlington Johnson has brought respect to this nation," he added.

In his remarks following his consecration, newly ordained Bishop Paye Vincent Bagnon Jr. attributed his elevation to his church and the divine purpose for faithful service.

"Faith Life made me Bishop today. I mean you made me," he said, outlining plans for institutional growth, including the construction of a new headquarters.

He disclosed that the church is preparing to relocate to a 100-acre property to expand its mission and outreach.

Chief Consecrator, Bishop Darlington G. Johnson, used the occasion to stress the church's responsibility in shaping national values.

"The nation needs direction, and the church must lead the way for direction," he declared, calling on religious leaders to remain steadfast in providing moral clarity and hope.

The consecration ceremony, held on the weekend at the church's edifice, brought together government officials with Vice President Jeremiah Koung also in attendance, clergies, and worshippers from across the country.

