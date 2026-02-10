Liberia: Ministry of Defense, UN Women Launch U.S.$663k Project to Increase Women's Role in Afl and Global Peacekeeping

Monrovia — The Ministry of National Defense, in partnership with UN Women, has officially launched a two-year initiative funded by the Elsie Initiative Fund (EIF).

The Elsie Initiative Fund Project with budget of US$663,000, was launched on Monday, February 9, 2026 at the Ministry of National Defense in Monrovia.

Giving the overview of the project, Kofi Ireland of UN Women Liberia, said the project is designed to be more than just a recruitment drive; it represents a fundamental shift in the AFL's institutional culture, which includes nationwide recruitment to attract young women into the military, the establishment of a dedicated pre-deployment training center to ensure female soldiers are mission-ready and also strengthening the AFL Gender and Social Inclusion to break long-standing barriers and significantly increase the representation of women within the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) and their deployment to United Nations peacekeeping missions.

"This initiative is designed to increase the number of women in uniform and promote a more inclusive and professional AFL," Mr. Ireland noted, emphasizing the drive toward a modern force.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The timing of the Elsie Initiative is particularly significant. As Liberia begins its tenure on the UN Security Council, the government is eager to position the nation as a continental leader in the Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Agenda."

"By aligning its domestic military policy with international peacekeeping standards, Liberia is signaling its readiness to contribute more robustly to global stability while showcasing the capability of its female officers," he added.

Serving as Keynote Speaker, Bong County District Six Representative, Moima Briggs Mensah, stated that the launch is the result of strategic partnership and hard work for inclusive security.

She noted that the initiative seeks to provide women the space to lead and serve within the military hierarchy.

Also speaking, Retired Brig. General Geraldine George-Johnson, Minister of National Defense, acknowledged that while the Army has seen various reforms since the end of the civil crisis, progress for women has been slow.

"The project was signed on November 11, 2025, under the theme: 'Strengthening Armed Forces of Liberia's Women Active Participation in Peace and Security through Deployment of Peacekeeping,"' Minister George-Johnson said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Conflict International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She added that the initiative aligns with national priorities and will expand training for women in peacekeeping operations over the next two years.

In her remarks, UN Liberia Resident Coordinator Christine Umutoni lauded the collaboration between the Ministry and UN Women, emphasizing that the implementation of the initiative extends beyond the fund itself, focusing on inclusive security and strengthening public trust in the nation's defense apparatus.

The initiative comes on the heels of a comprehensive barrier assessment conducted via the Measuring Opportunities for Women in Peace Operations (MOWIP) methodology. Beyond the frontlines, the project is tackling the fine print of military life.

Substantial focus is being placed on policy reforms regarding whistleblowing, harassment prevention, and retention strategies.

By creating a safer, more equitable environment, the Ministry of National Defense hopes to ensure that once women join the force, they have a clear and protected path to leadership.