Liberia: Natjl's New President Unveils Ambitious Agenda to Prioritize Judges' Welfare and Judicial Independence

Ganta — The newly elected President of the National Trial Judges Association of Liberia (NATJL), Judge Ousman F Feika, has said his administration will pursue a clear, structured and measurable agenda--one that speaks directly to the professional development, institutional independence and welfare of judges and magistrates across Liberia.

Judge Feika was elected President of NATJL at an election held over the weekend in Ganta City, Nimba County. He defeated Judge Tweh Wesseh, Debt Court Judge of Grand Kru County with 165 votes. Defeated Judge Wesseh obtained 123 votes.

In his acceptance remarks during the installation of the newly elected NATJL officials, Judge Feika pointed out that he intends to build a strong collaborative bridge between the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) and the NATJL to strengthen access to justice, the rule of law and other mutual beneficiary initiatives.

Judge Feika, who is also the Judge of Criminal Court "C", pointed out that, "In this light, let me submit here at this juncture that the welfare of judges and especially magistrates will be treated as a priority not a privilege."

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The new President of NATJL stated that he will introduce the LPA Program as a flagship initiative to open new opportunities for improving the financial well-being of their members.

"The LPA Program once it is established under my administration and strengthen through our collaborative efforts will provide better financial incentives, financial freedom, and economic viability so that judges and magistrates can serve without undue financial strain or vulnerability," he said.

He stressed that he will pursue the digitization and decentralization of the NATJL loan Program.

"Access to loans must no longer be limited by geography or unnecessary bureaucracy. Our goal is a modern, transparent, and efficient system that allows judges and magistrates--whether in Monrovia or the most remote magisterial area--to apply, track, and benefit easily and equitably from the loan program consistent with the constitution," the intimated.

According to him, his administration is committed to advancing a comprehensive and workable insurance program for members of the NATJL.

"The security of our health, lives and families is essential to judicial independence. We will engage relevant institutions and partners to decentralize the current insurance arrangements to make it accessible, credible, affordable, and responsive to the needs of our members," Judge Feika asserted while announcing that he will institutionalize peer-to-peer judicial training for NATJL members.

"Experience must not retire with seniority. Knowledge must circulate. Through structured mentorship, bench-sharing forums and practical skills workshops, magistrates and judges will learn from one another, enhancing consistency, competence, and confidence at every level of the trial courts," he said.

He vowed that his administration will be a firm and principled advocate for judicial independence and respect for the trial bench.

He said that he will engage the Legislature the Executive, the Supreme Court, and the Judicial Inquiry Commission, constructively with the vision that independence does not mean isolation, and cooperation does not mean compromise of principle.

"As a demonstration of our commitment to ensure transparency and accountability, we will initiate a comprehensive financial audit of the past administration for the sake of transparency and solidify the NATJL's financial integrity," he further vowed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Judge Feika indicated that to properly position himself for the advocacy that is required of him, he will inform the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Liberia of his intention to resign from the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) once he receive his approbation to do so.

He said his administration will be disciplined, accountable and inclusive. "Every magistrate, no matter his/her assignment, matters and will be taken seriously as a nerve of the Judiciary. Hence, our administration will be magistrate focused. No member will be invisible. No voice will be ignored or forgotten," he noted.

He reminded his colleagues that trial judges association is the foundation upon which public confidence in justice is built. "We are the first point of contact between the law and the people. When we are strong, independent and supported, justice thrives. When we are neglected, justice suffers. This administration will not preside over neglect," he added.