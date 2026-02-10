Liberia: Judge Duncan Announces Stricter Land Documentation Measures At Court Opening

Kakata — The Resident Judge of the 13th Judicial Circuit Court of Margibi County, Her Honor Victoria Worlobah Duncan, has made a strong call for the protection and upholding of the rule of law, describing it as the foundation for peace, justice, and national stability.

Judge Duncan made the statement on Monday, February 9, 2026 while delivering her charge at the opening of the February Term of Court at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court in Kakata.

The opening was held under the theme, "Holding Up the Rule of Law: A Hallmark for Peace."

Addressing officers of the court, members of the Bar and the public, Judge Duncan reminded stakeholders that the judiciary remains the guardian of justice, the protector of rights and a defender of peace.

"The rule of law is the bedrock of peace and order in our society. The court is not merely a forum for adjudication but a sanctuary where justice, dignity, and equality before the law must prevail," Judge Duncan said.

The Resident Judge of Margibi County identified land dispute as one of the most pressing challenges confronting Margibi County, describing land as a vital source of livelihood, heritage and identity for Liberians.

She warned that unresolved land conflicts have contributed to division, insecurity, and violence across communities.

Judge Duncan emphasized that the Land Rights Act of 2018, together with existing property laws, provides clear guidance for resolving land-related disputes.

She outlined key legal principles, including the inviolability of private ownership subject to due process, equal protection for customary land rights and the management of public land in trust for all citizens.

"No person, company, or authority must seize land without lawful process and the consent of the rightful owners. Justice in land matters must be strict, fair, and transparent," she warned.

Meanwhile, Judge Duncan has announced stricter documentation requirements for land transactions in the county. She stated that all grantees must present updated Letters of Administration and Court Decrees of Sale for administrative deeds, as well as carbon copies of grantors' deeds for warranty deeds.

She further disclosed that beginning in March, all deeds submitted for probate must include a carbon copy of the grantor's tax clearance.

According to her, all documents will be verified by the Liberia Land Authority (LLA) before probate. "The Court is responsible to probate and not to register," Judge Duncan clarified, directing parties to carry out land registration exclusively at the Liberia Land Authority.

The judge also highlighted crime, insecurity, corruption, and neglect of civic duty as serious threats to peace and public confidence in state institutions.

She charged court officers, including the Jury Management Team, to conduct themselves with integrity and impartiality.

She urged lawyers across Liberia to practice with honesty and respect for the law, while calling on citizens to pursue justice through lawful means and reject violence and disrespect toward the court.

Judge Duncan assured the public that the court stands prepared to hear cases, assess evidence, and render decisions guided by both the letter and spirit of the law.

"May our work this term strengthen the rule of law, protect property rights, and restore harmony in our county," she said.

Also speaking at the opening ceremony, Margibi County Superintendent OJay God Favor Morris Jr. challenged magistrates to prioritize peace and justice over acts of injustice.

He further called on prospective jurors to dispense justice faithfully, noting that Liberia's peace and sustainability depend on their service.

Meanwhile, Margibi County Attorney, Cllr. Deddeh Wilson, reaffirmed support for the rule of law and land rights for all Liberians but raised concern over what she described as exorbitant land survey fees charged by some authorized surveyors of the Liberia Land Authority.

According to her, some surveyors reportedly charge as much as US$1,500 or more to conduct land surveys. She called on relevant authorities to address the situation in order to curb the practice.