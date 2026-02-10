Liberia: Sos Children's Villages in Liberia, Partners Launch EU-Funded Youth Empowerment Initiative Targeting 1,800 Vulnerable Youths

Monrovia — The European Union (EU), in partnership with SOS Children's Villages, has launched a transformative three-year initiative aimed at empowering vulnerable and marginalized young people while strengthening local civil society organizations across three counties, geared at boosting youth inclusion, civic participation and workforce readiness in Liberia.

The project, titled: "Strengthening Civil Society Organizations Working for the Inclusion of Vulnerable and Marginalised Youth," will target 1,800 young people and six county-based youth and community organizations in Margibi, Grand Cape Mount and Grand Bassa Counties between 2026 and 2028.

The initiative is jointly funded by the European Union and SOS Children's Villages in Denmark.

The program was officially unveiled in Monrovia during the start of a two-day capacity-building workshop attended by key stakeholders from government ministries, civil society and the private sector, signaling broad national support for youth-centered development and democratic governance.

At its core, the initiative seeks to equip vulnerable young people with skills for the job market, amplify youth voices in governance, and strengthen youth-led and youth-focused civil society organizations to engage meaningfully in public decision-making at local, county and national levels.

Implemented by SOS Children's Villages in Liberia in collaboration with local Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), the project addresses long-standing structural barriers that have limited young people's civic, political, social, and economic participation.

Through structured platforms for dialogue, leadership development, advocacy training, and institutional capacity-building, the program positions young people as active contributors to Liberia's democratic and development processes.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, the National Director of SOS Children's Villages in Liberia emphasized that youth inclusion is essential to national progress.

"Young people are not just beneficiaries of development, they are powerful drivers of change.

This project is about creating space for their voices to be heard, their leadership to be recognized, and their ideas to shape policies that affect their lives and communities," the director said.

A representative of SOS Children's Villages in Denmark echoed this sentiment, highlighting the importance of youth-led civic engagement to sustainable governance.

"Inclusive governance begins with empowered youth. By investing in youth-led civil society and advocacy, we are contributing to sustainable democratic development and more responsive institutions in Liberia," the representative noted.

The launch also marked the commencement of a two-day youth capacity-building workshop held at the SOS Children's Villages facility in Matilda on Thursday, February 5, bringing together young people from various backgrounds to begin hands-on training.

Opening the workshop, Elber Nosolini, Acting National Director of SOS Children's Villages in Liberia, stressed the urgency of investing in vulnerable youth.

"Supporting young people, especially the most vulnerable, through training and collaboration with youth groups is critical to building a stronger and more stable Liberian society," Nosolini said.

Other speakers included James Kollie, Project Director of the Institute for Policy Evaluation and Research, and Sando James, Director of Youth Development at the Ministry of Youth and Sports, both of whom underscored the demographic importance of youth in Liberia's future.

Kollie noted that with young people forming the majority of Liberia's population, deliberate investments in their capacity and leadership are no longer optional but necessary for national development.

The initiative comes amid growing concerns over youth unemployment, limited civic participation, and weak institutional engagement, positioning the EU- and SOS-backed project as a strategic intervention aimed at strengthening democratic governance, social inclusion, and economic opportunity.