Egypt/Liberia: From Malta to Cairo - Liberian Striker Mamadu Bah Joins Egypt's Zed FC in Reported $300k Deal

Monrovia — Liberian international forward Mamadu Sulahmana Bah has officially traded the Mediterranean for the Nile, completing a high-profile move to Egyptian Premier League side ZED FC on a two-year contract.

The deal, which followed a mutual separation from Maltese club Sliema Wanderers, is reportedly valued at approximately US$300,000 in transfer-related compensation a significant figure for the 2023-promoted Egyptian side.

ZED FC confirmed the acquisition on their official social media platforms, welcoming the Liberian marksman with the caption: "The journey starts now. Welcome to the family, Sulahmana Bah!"

A Proven Goal Scorer

Bah arrives in the Egyptian top flight on the back of a productive tenure in the Maltese Premier League. During his spell with Sliema Wanderers, he established himself as a focal point of the attack, netting nine goals and providing one assist in 25 appearances.

Despite his success in Europe, the move to North Africa has sparked debate among local football enthusiasts, with some questioning the optics of leaving a European league for an African one.

Upgrade or Downgrade?

However, respected Liberian and African sports journalist T. Kla Wesley has dismissed the notion that the move is a step backward.

Providing a statistical perspective, Wesley noted that the Egyptian Premier League is currently ranked 16th globally by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS), whereas the Maltese Premier League languishes at 75th.

"Moving from Malta to Egypt is not a downgrade far from it," Wesley analyzed.

"It is a calculated and ambitious move that places Bah in a stronger, more competitive football environment."

ZED FC's Rising Ambition

Bah joins a club that has become the "nouveau riche" of Egyptian football. Since earning promotion to the top tier in 2023, ZED FC has been a model of consistency, never finishing below seventh place.

Currently, the club sits seventh in the league and has secured a spot in the quarterfinals of the Egyptian Cup.

Industry experts believe the Cairo-based club offers Bah a massive "shop window." Strong performances in the Egyptian league often lead to lucrative interests from regional powerhouses like Al Ahly, Zamalek, and Pyramids FC, or high-paying clubs in the Gulf region.

For the Liberian international, the move represents more than just a change of scenery; it is a test of his ability to perform on one of the most demanding stages in African football.

If he maintains the clinical form he displayed in Malta, his time in Egypt could prove to be the most defining chapter of his professional career.