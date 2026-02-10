Ghana: Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Records Milestone With First Dialysis Procedure After 64 Years

The Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital has recorded a major milestone in its history with the successful provision of dialysis treatment for the first time, more than six decades after its establishment in 1961.

The historic procedure, carried out at the hospital's newly established Dialysis Centre, marks a significant boost to renal healthcare delivery in Mampong and the wider Eastern Region, bringing relief to kidney patients who previously had to travel long distances outside the region to access life-saving treatment.

The maiden dialysis session was conducted on January 3, 2026, on a 47-year-old female patient by a 10-member team of renal health experts led by Specialist in Internal Medicine, Dr Christabel Owusu.

Hospital management described the moment as historic and emotional, noting that it fulfilled a long-standing vision to expand specialist care and improve access to critical health services at the facility.

Until now, patients suffering from chronic kidney disease (CKD) or acute renal failure within the hospital's catchment area were routinely referred to tertiary hospitals in Accra and other major cities--often at high financial, physical, and emotional cost.

According to health data, chronic kidney disease claims more than 4,000 lives annually in Ghana, with fewer than 400 dialysis machines available nationwide. These machines are concentrated in just nine of the country's 16 regions, compelling many patients to travel long distances multiple times a week for treatment.

The GH¢5.8 million Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital Dialysis Centre was established through a multisector partnership spearheaded by Sustainable Health Education and Interventions (SHEILD), in collaboration with other partners.

The Dialysis Centre was officially unveiled in May 2025 by the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin. Notably, the Tetteh Quarshie facility is the second dialysis centre championed by SHEILD, following the establishment of the Police Hospital Dialysis Centre in Accra.

The Medical Director of the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital, Dr Kofi Ablorh, expressed profound gratitude to SHEILD and its partners for making the project a reality. Dr Ablorh added that management is committed to sustaining and expanding the service, restoring hope to patients and strengthening healthcare outcomes in the area.

Commenting on the breakthrough, former President of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons and Board Director of SHEILD, Dr John Nkrumah Mills, congratulated the hospital on the achievement. "This will be a great relief for chronic kidney patients who require dialysis over long periods," he said, adding that the centre would be especially life-changing for patients with acute kidney failure, including cases linked to complicated pregnancies.

Board Director of SHEILD, Dr Sylvia J. Anie, CSci, FRSM, FRSC, also commended corporate and individual sponsors for standing by the initiative through what she described as numerous and challenging fundraising efforts. "This initiative will undoubtedly prolong and improve the lives of many. We are particularly grateful to the Akuapem traditional leaders who came together to ensure action and results. We move forward together," she stated.

Acknowledging the high cost of dialysis treatment, Dr Anie appealed to corporate bodies, philanthropists, and well-meaning Ghanaians to contribute to an operational Dialysis Fund to support vulnerable and marginalised patients.