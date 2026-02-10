Ghana Fails in Futsal Afcon Bid

ZAMBIA stopped Ghana's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dream by defeating them 2-0 in the 2nd leg of the qualifiers on Sunday.

The hosts, who played in front of their fans in Lusaka, went into the match with a slim advantage after securing a 6-6 draw in Cape Coast.

Ghana fought hard in Lusaka, hoping to stun their hosts, but ended up losing 2-0 on the road. The 8-6 aggregate score over two legs was enough for Zambia to advance.

The result puts Zambia through to the next edition of the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana has to wait for another chance for the 2028 tournament.

Related Articles