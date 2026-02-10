Ghana Fails in Futsal Afcon Bid

10 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

ZAMBIA stopped Ghana's Futsal Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) dream by defeating them 2-0 in the 2nd leg of the qualifiers on Sunday.

The hosts, who played in front of their fans in Lusaka, went into the match with a slim advantage after securing a 6-6 draw in Cape Coast.

Ghana fought hard in Lusaka, hoping to stun their hosts, but ended up losing 2-0 on the road. The 8-6 aggregate score over two legs was enough for Zambia to advance.

The result puts Zambia through to the next edition of the CAF Futsal Africa Cup of Nations, while Ghana has to wait for another chance for the 2028 tournament.

Related Articles

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.