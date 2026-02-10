Ghana: Kotoko Host Hearts in Kumasi, Sun

KUMASI - Asante Kotoko and archrivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, will reignite Ghana's fiercest football rivalry when they clash in a Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday 22 encounter on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium at 5pm.

Both teams are neck-to-neck on the log, with the Porcupine Warriors trailing their guests on Sunday by a point, and would hope to return to winning ways following two defeats in recent games - a 3-0 defeat to Heart of Lions in the league and Aduana FC in the MTN FA Cup last Sunday.

The defeats have set tongues wagging in Kotoko's camp, as a section of the fans call for the head of head coach Abdul Karim Zito. For the Phobians, this is the right time to exact their pound of flesh after a recent feat over them. Both teams have everything to play for in a high-stake contest that could shape their title aspirations.

Before that fixture, league leaders Medeama SC will host third-place Aduana FC in an expected action-packed game at the TnA Stadium on Friday, while bottom-placed Eleven Wonders FC storm the Swedru Stadium to host Vision FC.

Second-placed side and defending champions, Bibiani Gold Stars, will return to their base at the Bibiani Dun's Park to take on Basake Holy Stars on Sunday. Relegation-threatened Berekum Chelsea will welcome Hearts of Lions to the Golden City Park in Berekum, with new boys Hohoe United hosting Nations FC.

In other games, the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park in Bechem will host the Bechem United vs Young Apostles game. Tenth-placed Dreams FC will stay put at the Tuba Astro Turf to face Karela United, with Swedru All Blacks and Samartex FC set to sort things out at the Swedru Stadium.