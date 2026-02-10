Nigeria: I'm Tired of Begging - Please, I Need Money for My Brain, Spleen Surgery - - Halima Abubakar to Nigerians

In January, the actress announced that she was ill and needed N25m for brain tumour surgery, even as she was facing eviction.

Respite is yet to come the way of Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, as she has once again cried out for financial assistance from well-meaning Nigerians.

She also accused her industry colleagues of abandoning her in her time of need.

"I have just been evicted from my house. I have been diagnosed with a brain tumour. Yesterday, my caretaker came to tell me to leave the house," she said.

Days later, the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) lifted the indefinite suspension it had placed on her in October 2024, following a two-year investigation.

The outgoing national president of the Guild, Emeka Rollas, said that since acting remains her primary source of livelihood, it would be wicked for the Guild to leave her like that.

Appeal

In an emotion-laden video, the actress is seen crying and appealing for financial aid as she is still struggling to raise the funds for her surgery.

In the video, she is seated with trash bags strewn around her. She also has big boxes seemingly packed and ready to leave the apartment.

"I'm tired of begging. I need money. Help me with money so that I can do my surgery. I've done my spleen. Please. I beg you in God's name. I'm ashamed. If I'm ashamed, I'll die away one day, you people will not know," she said amidst tears.

Challenges

In a recent Instagram live session with Odogwu Kiwi, the embattled actress revealed that she depleted her resources to cover her mother's N9 million hernia surgery in October 2025.

She further said that the money contributed for her treatment, which she wanted to use to pay her rent, was rejected by her landlady.

"Do they want me to kill myself? From one situation to another, I have packed all my belongings, and I have nowhere to go. I do not want to kill myself. Yahaya Bello, VDM, Seyi Tinubu, everyone, I need your help. I have nobody. I cannot even reach any celebrities; none of them is answering my calls. I called Don Jazzy, but there was no response," she said amidst tears.

She also dismissed claims that she is putting up a performance to attract sympathy or financial support.

"Only a mad person would lie about being sick. It is embarrassing and heartbreaking that people think I am lying. I am coming out publicly to seek help because I have asked people around me and received none. I am ashamed to do this, but it is my only option," she added.

"I have nothing to my name anymore except the money contributed for my surgery. I have suffered too much.

She further revealed that she had to relocate to Abuja to be close to the Turkish Hospital, where she would be receiving treatment.

Halima Abuakar

With over 250 films on her belt, her acting career kicked off in 2001 when she played a minor role in 'Rejected'.

Her first lead role and claim to fame was in the movie 'Gangster Paradise'.

A graduate of Sociology at Bayero University, Kano, in recent years, she was involved in a legal tussle with Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder of Omega Fire Ministries, whom she accused of rescinding his promise to marry her.