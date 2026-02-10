South Africa: 'People Are Already Living Day Zero,' Watercan Says As Joburg Taps Run Dry

WaterCAN says Johannesburg residents already live in Day Zero conditions, with areas experiencing outages lasting close to 20 days.

The group calls on the government to declare Johannesburg a national disaster area and demands daily updates from Johannesburg Water.

Johannesburg has run out of water, civil society group WaterCAN warns, as extreme heat makes the city's water crisis worse.

Residents in Kensington, Emmarentia, Meldene and suburbs supplied by the Hursthill, Alexander Park and Berea reservoirs have gone without water for days. In some cases outages have lasted close to 20 days.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In Midrand, a fragile balancing of supply between the President Park, Grand Central and Eland reservoirs has left communities with unpredictable access to water.

"In Johannesburg, people are already living Day Zero," WaterCAN said, blaming inconsistent supply, poor communication from Johannesburg Water and limited public engagement from bulk supplier Rand Water.

The group warned the breakdown is driving community conflict. Residents queue for hours at water tankers only for supplies to run out. Arguments and fights have broken out as some people collect far more water than others, The Citizen reported.

"When people are forced to compete for water, dignity collapses, and conflict becomes inevitable," WaterCAN said.

WaterCAN called on the government to urgently declare Johannesburg a national disaster area to unlock emergency resources. It also wants Johannesburg Water to issue daily, area-specific updates with realistic restoration timelines.

Johannesburg Water acknowledged its central systems are under pressure due to poor incoming supply and increased demand. Several reservoirs, including Alexander Park, Berea and Crown Gardens, remain too low for normal supply.

The utility said overall demand exceeds available capacity, slowing recovery. It confirmed alternative water is being provided to affected areas on a coordinated regional basis.

Rand Water spokesperson Makenosi Maroo said the utility is engaging with municipalities and will reduce supply to high-consuming areas to stabilise the bulk system.

"We strongly encourage all municipalities and consumers to use water sparingly to protect system stability," Maroo said.