South Africa: Joburg Working to Resolve Water Issues

Midrand residents took to the street on Tuesday to protest a six-day water outage.

City of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has moved to assure residents that the municipality is hard at work to resolve water supply challenges.

The Mayor briefed the media on Tuesday at the New Brixton Reservoir in the city.

Several areas have faced water supply challenges over the past few weeks.

"The city...is taking decisive action to stabilise the water supply network and reduce consumption through a comprehensive, multifaceted Water Demand Management programme.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"This approach involves coordinated efforts between the city, Johannesburg Water, Rand Water, and key stakeholders to address both immediate and long-term water security challenges.

"The programme includes detailed assessments of water usage patterns, targeted interventions in high-risk areas, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies to monitor and optimise the entire supply system," Morero said in a statement.

He noted that Johannesburg is one of Rand Water's largest consumers of bulk water with reductions in usage needed.

The Mayor added that while progress has been made in this regard, the city must still "reach a critical target of 1 550 Ml/d to comply with licence apportionment requirements".

"To achieve this, our administration is implementing a suite of urgent, practical interventions, including real-time monitoring of consumption at the district and household levels, partnerships with businesses to drive water-saving initiatives, and enhanced public awareness campaigns.

"These efforts are aimed at protecting supply, meeting regulatory obligations, and building long-term resilience within the municipal water system.

"Immediate measures already underway include night-time throttling to reduce losses, strategic bulk meter restrictions in high-consumption zones, intensified pressure management, and advanced leak detection technologies deployed across the network," he said.

Additionally, rapid response repairs are being carried out on leaks and problem areas are being identified quicker with the help of local ward committees.

"These actions are designed to curb excessive demand, minimise water wastage, and ensure fair and sustainable access to water for all residents," Morero assured.

The Mayor noted that communities in areas including Melville, Westdene, and Parktown West have faced water supply disruptions due to "constraints within the Commando system and ongoing commissioning work".

Technical teams deployed to the area are addressing water pressure issues, flushing networks to clear blockages and securing "alternative supply via water tankers and mobile storage units where necessary".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The city is also providing regular updates to affected residents and maintaining open communication with local councillors to ensure community needs are met throughout the restoration process.

"At the same time, the city is investing in major infrastructure upgrades in the Brixton, Crosby, and Hursthill supply districts, including the construction of new reservoirs, the installation of modern pump stations, and the refurbishment of ageing infrastructure.

"These projects are expected to significantly improve capacity, operational flexibility, and resilience upon completion," Morero said.

The Mayor called on residents to reduce usage of water and to use it sparingly.

"The city acknowledges the inconvenience caused by water supply challenges and assures residents that every effort is being made to stabilise the network as quickly as possible.

"To support these efforts, all residents, businesses, and institutions are urged to reduce water consumption, report leaks promptly and strictly adhere to water-saving measures during this period. The city will continue to provide timely updates as projects progress.

"Johannesburg remains committed to protecting essential services, strengthening infrastructure, and ensuring a reliable and sustainable water future for all," Morero concluded.