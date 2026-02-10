Nigeria: Lookman's La Liga Debut Ends in Defeat As Betis Avenge Copa Del Rey Humiliation

Ademola Lookman and his Atlético Madrid teammates were stunned 1-0 at their Estadio Metropolitano home ground by Real Betis in a Spanish La Liga fixture on Sunday.

Brazilian Antony's first-half winner saw Betis end Atlético Madrid's unbeaten home record in LaLiga.

The result was sweet revenge for Betis who were decimated by the capital city team 5-0 in a Copa del Rey quarter final last Thursday at Estadio La Cartuja.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Lookman was on the scorer's sheet in his debut game for Atlético.

But yesterday, it was a baptism of a sort for the Nigerian international in the Spanish La Liga. Although he came close to making it two goals in two games when he flashed a 10th-minute shot past the far post, the Atlético new signing from Atalanta missed the mark.

Just before the half way break, Lookman thought he had headed the hosts level, but his celebration was cut short only by a raised flag that ruled the goal scored from an offside position.

He was then replaced by Obed Vargas despite still posing goal threat to Betis in the 70th minute.

Another goal that would have restored parity with 16 minutes from time was again ruled offside by VAR when Betis centre-back, Diego Llorente, headed a cross into his own net 16 minutes from time. The goal was disallowed following a lengthy VAR review after Antoine Griezmannwas adjudged to be offside in the build-up.

The win keeps Betis fifth in LaLiga as they hunt a UEFA Champions League place while Atleti stay third, but their title charge is faltering, with the gap to leaders Barcelonanow 13 points.

Results

Premier League

Brighton 0-1 Cry'Palace

Liverpool 1-2 Man City

La Liga

Sevilla 1-1 Girona

Atlético 0-1 Betis

Valencia 0-2 R'Madrid

Ligue 1

Nice 0-0 Monaco

Auxerre 0-0 Paris FC

PSG 5-0 Marseille

NPFL

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Abia War 0-0 Rangers

Ikorodu City 2-0 Tornadoes

K'Pillars 1-0 Remo Stars

Kun Khalifa 2-0 Shooting

Nasarawa 1-1 Bayelsa

Plateau Utd 1-0 Kwara

W'Wolves 0-0 El Kanemi

*Wikki 3-3 Katsina Utd

(Abandoned after 78 mins)