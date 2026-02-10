Guinea: Heavy Security Deployed In Conakry After 'Automatic' Gunfire

Monrovia — Heavy gunfire erupted Tuesday morning near Guinea's central prison in Conakry, sparking widespread panic across the capital, according to Reuters. Eyewitnesses reported seeing security forces in armored carriers mounted with machine guns deployed around Kaloum, the central administrative district housing the presidential palace.

The Guinean government is yet to comment on the cause of the shooting. Al Jazeera reports that a security detail of police and special forces blocked all access roads leading to the prison. The gunfire reportedly began shortly before 9:00 a.m. local time and lasted for over thirty minutes. "I heard the sound of vehicles speeding by; I rushed to the window and heard automatic gunfire," one witness said.

Guinea held presidential elections on December 28, more than four years after General Mamady Doumbouya seized power in a military coup. Doumbouya claimed a landslide victory, although the election was overshadowed by criticism.

