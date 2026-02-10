Nigeria: Plateau Athletes Dominate At Senator Diri Marathon in Bayelsa

Long distance runners from Plateau State emerged champions in the male and female categories of the 6th Senator Douye Diri (SDD) National Marathon held over the weekend in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

James Gang, who came second last year, led the pack of 207 participants in this year's race, breasting the tape in the elite male category in 30:58:75 secs, closely followed by Francis James, also from Plateau who

Ishmael Sadjo from Cross River finished in third place in 32.14:31 secs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

In the elite female category, Plateau athletes dominated with Akusho Lydia-Thomas coming first in 38.30.37 secs ahead of compatriots Vivian Obadiah (38:52.78 secs) and Tanko Iyanj (38.54.84 secs) in second and third positions respectively.

In the teens male category, Andrew Richards of Bishop Dimieri Grammar School, Yenagoa, came first while Okenema Samuel of Community Secondary School, Okutukutu, came second and Chinedu Deindein, also of BDGS, finished in third position.

Meanwhile, Igbeita Innocent of Divine International School, Yenagoa, Alex Sunshine and Yebiboh Favour finished first, second and third respectively in the teens female category.

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who personally presented prizes to the winners, announced an increase in the prize money across all categories beginning from the next edition.

"I have been approached by some top sports officials in our country that, because of the good roads in our state, they want to bring an international marathon to Bayelsa, and I approved it. So, in April this year, we would have such an event in our state capital.

"Beyond that, I believe this is the right form of empowerment; an empowerment that brings out your skill and talent. This is empowerment that sends you to the world.

"I also like to challenge Local Government Chairmen in Bayelsa to organise marathons in their areas in a small way. I like to see that dovetailing to the finals of the SDD Marathon," he said.UPDATE NEWS:

Nigerians can now invest ₦2.5 million on premium domains and profit about ₦17-₦25 million. All earnings paid in US Dollars. Rather than wonder, click here to find out how it works.