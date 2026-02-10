Nigeria: 10-Man Katsina United Hold Wikki Tourists in Six-Goal Thriller

It rained goals yesterday at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium Bauchi as 10-man Katsina United forced Wikki Tourists to a 3-3 draw in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) week 25 fixture.

Without a doubt, the hero was Uche Collins who hit a hat-trick as Katsina United continued to fight back till the final blow of the whistle.

Jephtaph Mairiga gave Wikki Tourists the lead in the 5th minute, Katsina United's Uche Collins drew his side level 15 minutes later, but Tourists restored their lead in the 27th minute when Baggio scored from the spot.

However, Collins scored his second of the match in the 35th minute for the first half to end on equal terms.

Eight minutes into second half, Shuaibu Ibrahim netted Tourists third goal, but Collins grabbed his hat-trick when he stunned the home side with the important equaliser in the 81st minute for the match to end 3-3.

At the Sani Abacha Stadium, mercurial Rabiu Ali missed from the spot in the first half, but Luis Dadong scored in the 61st minute for Pillars to beat defending Champions, Remo Stars 1-0.

Elsewhere, Kun Khalifat who threatened to withdraw from the league returned to record a convincing 2-0 victory over 10-man 3SC at home, while visiting Bayelsa United held Nasarawa United to a 1-1 draw in Lafia.

The "Oriental derby" between title contenders Abia Warriors and Enugu Rangers in Umuahia ended goalless, same with the fixture between Warri Wolves and El-Kanemi Warriors in Warri.

In Jos, Plateau United's resurgence under Coach Gbenga Ogunbote continued as the "Peace Boys" left it late to beat 10-man Kwara United 1-0 at the New Jos Township Stadium.

Meanwhile, Ikorodu City moved to the top of the table on superior goal difference following their 2-0 victory over Niger Tornadoes in Lagos.