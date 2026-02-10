Nigeria: Gov Yahaya Motivates Gombe United With Brand New Bus

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has donated a coaster bus to Gombe United Football Club as part of efforts to strengthen the team's logistics and improve performance in the ongoing Nigeria National League (NNL) season.

The donation is aimed at enhancing players' welfare and ensuring safe and reliable transportation as the "Savannah Scorpions" intensify their campaign in the second round of the league.

Presenting the vehicle on behalf of the governor, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Manasseh Daniel Jatau, handed it over to the club's General Manager, Anas Bamusa, and charged the team to justify the gesture with improved results on the pitch.

Dr. Jatau said Governor Inuwa Yahaya is committed to repositioning Gombe United to compete favourably with leading clubs in the NNL, noting that the intervention was designed to address the team's long-standing mobility challenges.

He also cautioned the management against night journeys, advising that long trips should be properly scheduled and broken to minimise risks and safeguard the lives of players and officials.

"The governor has provided this bus to ease your transportation challenges. In return, the team must show discipline, commitment and better performance to restore the pride of Gombe United," he said.

In his response, the General Manager, Anas Bamusa, expressed gratitude to the governor for the timely support, describing the donation as a major boost to the club's operations and morale.