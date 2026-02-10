Nigeria: 1,200 Athletes, Officials for Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Games in Abuja

About 1,200 athletes and officials representing 15 oil and gas companies, regulators and affiliated institutions have converged for the 20th edition of the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Games (NOGIG) in Abuja.

The event which kicked off on February 8 is scheduled to run until February 14, 2026 at the package B of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja with the exception of the snooker competition which will take place at the E12 club in Wuse.

Organisers said athletes will compete for laurels in 13 sporting events.

The chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LOC), Engr. Sulaiman Sulaiman, said the scale of participation underscores the growing importance of NOGIG as one of the largest sporting events within Nigeria's corporate space.

According to him, athletes will be drawn from international and indigenous oil companies, regulatory agencies and affiliated institutions such as TotalEnergies, ExxonMobil, Selattyn Energy, Oando, Shell, Nigeria LNG (NLNG), the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Renaissance, Chevron, Aredel, and ND Western, reinforcing the Games' role as a unifying platform for the industry.

"For four decades, NOGIG has helped to strengthen relationships across the industry, relationships that continue to enhance collaboration and operational efficiency," Sulaiman said.

He also highlighted the broader national relevance of the event, noting that Nigeria's oil and gas industry remains a critical pillar of the economy and a major contributor to global energy supply. "At a time when the global energy landscape is rapidly evolving, platforms such as NOGIG reinforce the values that sustain progress, teamwork, discipline, excellence, inclusiveness and shared purpose," he added.