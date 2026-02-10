Guinea Bissau: Coup Plots - Guinea-Bissau Opposition Leader Summoned By Military Court

Guinea-Bissau's main opposition leader has been summoned to appear before a military court over alleged links to multiple coup plots, judicial and military sources told AFP.

The junta has imprisoned senior politicians after overthrowing President Umaro Sissoco Embalo and seizing power in November, just days after presidential elections.

Domingos Simoes Pereira, leader of the PAIGC party, which led the coastal West African country to independence from Portugal in 1974, was arrested on the day of the November coup.

He was freed late last month but was placed under house arrest because of separate investigations into alleged financial crimes.

He will be questioned on Friday for his "alleged involvement in a coup attempt", a source close to the military court told AFP, speaking on condition of anonymity for security reasons.

"There are a lot of suspicions hanging over him regarding his alleged involvement in several subversive actions," a senior officer said.

Pereira is suspected of involvement in at least two attempted coups, in late 2023 and October 2025, the same source added.

Guinea-Bissau has experienced five coups and a string of attempted military takeovers since independence.

Crippling poverty, chaotic administration and political chaos have also made Guinea-Bissau a fertile ground for corruption and drug smuggling.